FOND DU LAC -- Lakeside Lutheran's baseball team had its four-game winning streak snapped with a 12-2 nonconference loss at Winnebago Lutheran Academy on Monday.
The Warriors (9-5) trailed 8-0 after three innings and Nathan Chesterman had the team's only extra-base hit, tripling to lead off the fourth inning.
Tyler Marty allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits, walking five, in the loss. Marty had the team's lone RBI, plating Chesterman in the fourth, before scoring on an error by the catcher.
Cody Arthurs got the win for WLA, striking out two and allowing two hits in three frames.
WLA 12, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2 (5)
Lakeside 000 20 — 2 5 2
WLA 224 22 — 12 11 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Marty (L; 1-2-4-3-0-5), Krueger (2-5-4-4-1-1), Yaroch (1-4-4-4-0-4); WL: Arthurs (W; 3-2-0-0-2-0), Trewin (2-3-2-2-1-1).
Leading hitters — LL: Chesterman (3B); WL: Muche 3x4, Cole 2x4 (2B), Galleske 2x2.