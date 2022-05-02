Averi Wolfram and Laura Giroux each scored twice and Lakeside Lutheran beat Jefferson 7-0 in a nonconference girls soccer game at LLHS on Monday, May 2.

Giroux scored in the 3rd and 68th minutes while Wolfram made it 3-0 in the 32nd minute, adding a score in the 71st minute for the final margin.

Ella Ristow (10th minute), Lily Schuetz (44th) and Kyile Roekle (54th) also scored for Lakeside.

The Warriors attempted 17 shots on goal and goalie Maria Vik did not face a shot on goal.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 7,

JEFFERSON 0

Jefferson 0 0 -- 0

Lakeside 3 4 -- 7

First half: LL -- Giroux (Roekle), 3:00; Ristow (Heckmann), 10:00; Wolfram (Ibeling), 32:00.

Second half: LL -- L. Schuetz (E. Schuetz), 44:00; Roekle, 54:00; Giroux, 68:00; Wolfram (Heckmann), 71:00.

Saves: J 10; LL (Vik) 0.

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Lodi’s Anna Balfanz scored the game-winning goal unassisted in the 68th minute in a 2-1 road victory over the host Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team in Capitol Conference play on Thursday, April 28.

Lodi, which had a 7-4 edge in shots on goal, opened the scoring on a goal in the 16th minute by Lea Traeder. Abby Haas was credited for the assist.

The Warriors equalized in the 47th minute on a score by Averi Wolfram.

Lakeside keeper Maria Vik made two saves, while Lodi goalie Quetzal Peterson stopped six shots.