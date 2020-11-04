Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team started the season not knowing if there would even be a state tournament this season.
The entire team had to then undergo a two-week quarantine after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.
Through it all, they prevailed and the Warriors are going to be playing in this weekend’s WIAA Division 2 state volleyball tournament in Kaukauna thanks to Saturday’s five-set sectional final victory at top-seeded Catholic Memorial.
Lakeside drew the No. 3 seed on Sunday, setting up a matchup with second-seeded Edgewood. The Crusaders voluntarily withdrew from the tournament shortly after noon on Tuesday and were replaced by the Platteville, as per WIAA rules this season stating if a team can not continue in the postseason that they are replaced with the team they most recently defeated. Edgewood’s withdrawal is in all likelihood due to matters surrounding COVID-19.
In this case the next team up is Platteville. The Warriors and Hillmen are slated to play on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the second state semifinal with the winner advancing to the 7:30 p.m. final. Top-seeded Luxemburg-Casco and fourth-seeded Saint Croix Falls play in the first semifinal at 1 p.m.
“Our hearts go out to Edgewood and the disappointing news that they cannot participate in the state finals after they had worked so hard to earn in,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “Edgewood and Platteville are definitely two different types of teams, but our preparation for the tournament will still be similar. We have to work hard in practice on serving aggressive, controlling our serve receive and minimizing errors. That is the same no matter who we face.
“We have talented girls and when we are able to do that, I am confident we can compete with any team. Platteville has a strong middle hitter, so it will be important for our front row to locate her and have a block ready. They send a lot of different types of hits over the net, so our back row will be working on quickness and change of direction. Both of these things are not new to us, and something we have focused on all year.”
State would typically be a multi-day event at the Resch Center in Green Bay but since that facility isn’t available and to prevent hotel stays, the four divisions are all playing one-day tournaments at separate venues.
Lakeside’s theme this season is ‘Brick by Brick’, a mentality that places the focus on doing a single thing each day to improve and build a rock-solid foundation on which to work with as the stakes grow increasingly larger.
“We have been working on the process all season, improving little by little the whole way,” Krauklis said. “Our goal will be to keep the excitement and passion going, and to remember to enjoy the moment no matter how the games turn out. We are looking forward to a weekend of memories.”
The Warriors (11-4) played three fewer weeks of the season than most teams, scrambling at the end of the regular season to add games in an effort to be postseason ready. Lakeside split games with Waterloo, a state participant once again in Division 3, and has won 11 of its last 12, including four playoff games.
Lakeside dispatched of Brookfield Academy in straight sets to open up regionals before a five-set victory in the final over rival Lake Mills. The Warriors swept Lake Country Lutheran in the sectional semis before topping Catholic Memorial to reach state for the first time since winning it all in 2017.
THE STATE STAGE
Lakeside has been to state three times in the last five seasons, including a D2 state title in 2017, the program’s first state crown, and a runner-up showing at state in 2017. The program made its inaugural state tournament appearance in 2000, falling in the D3 championship game.
Senior outside hitter Payton Kuepers and senior libero Kylee Gnabasik played on 2017 team and plan to use the experience they gained then to help their teammates now.
“It’s an amazing feeling to be back playing at state,” Kuepers explained. “I’m so happy to get to play there. I give so much credit to my teammates, coaches, parents and all the people who supported me. Just the thought that I get to go back to one of best experiences of my life is amazing. I’m so thankful and I thank God everyday.”
“I think that’s amazing for them,” Krauklis added of Kuepers and Gnabasik. “They are both such hard workers. In the sectional final, they were some of our main playmakers at the end with Kylee serving and Payton making some great kills.
“Their leadership is important too and how they use the whole team. It was never about them when they were on the team. They always supported the team and did what they could to make the team better.”
Gnabasik along with senior setter Kaylee Raymond and junior defensive specialist Lydia Bilitz are the team’s three captains, a position not taken lightly.
“Whenever we need talking or encouragement it’s the captains that do that,” Gnabasik said. “It’s really uplifting when you can help someone else especially when their down, bringing them up. That’s a really big part of it. It’s a lot of fun having control and being able to push people to be who they are and give their all.”
Lakeside has five seniors capping their careers at state, a season after getting edged by McFarland in five sets during the sectional final and two years removed from a sectional semifinal loss to East Troy, the eventual state champion.
“I’m thankful because not many seniors get to end their journey at state,” Raymond said. “It’s been amazing. This year has been crazy with ups and downs, but I am thankful to be at state.”
Sophomore right side Jenna Shadoski, one of three underclassmen on the roster, made the match-sealing block against Catholic Memorial, a play that won’t be forgotten anytime in the near future.
“I was so excited and all glory to God,” junior middle Ella DeNoyer said of her reaction when Shadoski’s block slammed into the floor. “We all missed playing while we were quarantined so we wanted to come back. That kind of brought the energy in this case knowing we could be playing our last game together.”
The lights will be bright and the stage will be big on Saturday, but the Warriors will be ready.
“I think we know what we need to do to further ourselves, get better and win the next game,” Gnabasik said. “I think our confidence with what we had in 2017 from Payton and I is really going to help the team a lot.”
This is the third time Krauklis has guided a team to state in nine years at the helm, compiling a 272-76 record.
Platteville (13-2) is making its sixth appearance at state and first since losing in the D2 semis in 2014.
BY THE NUMBERS
The Warriors are 115-28 in the past four seasons.
This season, Lakeside hasn’t necessarily relied on one part of its team to carry the load more than another, a sign of a well-rounded team.
Kuepers leads the squad with 180 kills, averaging 3.5 per set, with a 40 percent kill percentage, also tallying 26 aces, 26 blocks and 176 digs.
“My favorite part about this team is how well we all get along, without fail someone will always be laughing,” she said.
Junior outside hitter Lily Schuetz has also been proficient, typically lining up on the left side, with 115 kills and 15 blocks.
“Even though we’ve had a crazy season, we were able to make the most of it as a team and push each other to get better,” Schuetz said. “God has blessed us with a great season and I’m so thankful for the opportunity.”
DeNoyer, who plays in the middle, has contributed 114 kills, 34 blocks and 18 aces.
Senior middle Sydney Langille, who is on the Under Armour All-America watch list, has totaled 94 kills and 52 blocks.
Gnabasik has been been the Warriors’ most dangerous server, registering 38 aces along with a team-high 238 digs, good for 15.9 per match.
Raymond is the team’s primary passer, producing 468 assists and averages 9.2 assists per set. Raymond has also recorded 20 aces, 19 kills, 11 blocks and 93 digs.
“This has been an unforgettable season with amazing teammates,” Raymond said. “Every single girl on this team plays a huge role into who we are as a whole, whether on or off the court. The team has been like my second family for these past few months and I will greatly miss every single girl next year.”
Shadoski has 37 kills and 38 blocks while Bilitz, a third-year varsity player, has 25 aces and 135 digs. Sophomore defensive specialist Cheyenne Johnson, a second-year varsity player, has 15 aces and 156 digs.
