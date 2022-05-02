SUN PRAIRIE -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys track and field team scored 63 points to take fourth place at the Paul Frank Invitational contested at Sun Prairie High School on Friday, April 29.
For the Warriors boys, sophomore Karsten Grundahl was second in the 800 in 2:06.87 and junior teammate Tyler Gresens was fourth in 2:08.61. Sophomore Cameron Weiland was fourth in the 3,200 in 10:08.16, senior Kyle Main placed fifth in the 100 in 11.35 and freshman Ben Krauklis was sixth in the 200 in 23.67.
The Warriors' 800 relay of Jay Yahnke, Krauklis, Alex Reinke and Main won in 1:31.71. The team's 1,600 relay of Daniel Ertman, Ethan Schuetz, Main and Reinke was second in 3:36.20.
In the field, junior Levi Birkholz took second in the high jump (6-0), junior David Taylor-Ebert was fifth in the discus (125-02) and seventh in the shot put (45-7) and junior Ben Buxa was eighth in the shot put (45-6).
For Lakeside's girls, senior Mya Hemling was third in the 400 in 1:03.58, placed sixth in the 200 in 27.34 and finished sixth in the long jump (16-0). Junior Marissa Duddeck was 10th in the long jump (15-5 1/2).
Team scores - boys: Sun Prairie 83.7, Verona 80, Jefferson 69, Lakeside Lutheran 63, Edgewood 60, Franklin 51, Monroe 42, Madison West 38, Monona Grove 35, Fond du Lac 35, Waunakee 32.2, Middleton 21, Oshkosh West 20.7, Stoughton 20, Madison Memorial 19.5, Madison East 13.2, Oregon 8.2, Beaver Dam 6, Mosinee 4.5.
Team scores - girls: Waunakee 79, Stoughton 78, Fond du Lac 72.33, Sun Prairie 70, Madison Memorial 67, Mosinee 53, Verona 43, Oregon 35, Edgewood 34.33, Madison West 32, Monona Grove 29, Monroe 26, Beaver Dam 26, Oshkosh West 18, Middleton 13.33, Lakeside Lutheran 12, West Bend East 8, Madison East 4, Jefferson 2.