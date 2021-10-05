BURLINGTON — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys won the Chocolate City Invitational while the girls placed second on Saturday.
For the boys, it was a smaller invitational with only 48 runners in the varsity race, but all seven of the Warriors placed in the top 18 on the way to a convincing team win by a 46 point margin.
Sophomore Cameron Weiland won the race in 16 minutes, 39 seconds.
“Cameron ran another impressive race largely on his own and took home the individual honors,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said.
Sophomore Mark Garcia (second, 17:23) continued his steady improvement while running much of the race on his own. Junior Arnold Rupnow (third, 17:47) continued his climb in the team ranks with his first personal best of the season. Senior Jonathan Abel (sixth, 18:07) rebounded from a fall late in the race to still finish close to his personal best. Freshman Will Hemling (tenth, 18:38) had a strong finish to his race to complete the team scoring for the day and had an improvement from last week’s race.
On the girls’ side, Lakeside’s pack once again closed off the scoring quickly with a gap of only 47 seconds between the lead runner and the fifth runner.
Lakeside top four runners all ran personal bests, but that would not be quite enough to overcome Milwaukee King taking the first three overall spots. The Warriors were led by juniors Carlee Zimmermann (fourth, 22:08) Makenzie Sievert (sixth, 22:09) and Natalie Punzel (seventh, 22:12). Freshman Kathryn Schulz (eighth, 22:13) and sophomore Amelia Povich (tenth, 22:55) closed out the scoring for the girls.
“The girls did a good job of having the pack move together throughout the race including an aggressive final mile up front,” Ausen said. “I believe we are getting ready to peak at exactly the right time. Lots of good things happened for our teams today. Plenty more personal bests along with a few major milestones for some of our individuals.”
Lakeside competes at the Koshkonong Klassic at Fort Atkinson High School on Thursday.
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 22, Milwaukee King 68, Racine Horlock 137, Burlington 137, Racine Park 139, Palmyra-Eagle 153
Team scores — girls: Milwaukee King 30, Lakeside Lutheran 31, Burlington 68