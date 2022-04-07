The Lake Mills girls soccer team celebrates an 80th-minute game-winning goal by junior Kaci Everson (third from right) against Fort Atkinson at LMHS on Thursday, April 7. The L-Cats won 1-0 and sophomore Ava Schmidt (right) assisted on the score.
Fort Atkinson sophomore Gracyn Heine (9) and Lake Mills sophomore Olivia Klubertanz (11) battle for possession during the second half of Thursday's nonconference game in Lake Mills. The L-Cats won 1-0.
Lake Mills sophomore Sophia Guerrero (right) and Fort Atkinson sophomore Gracyn Heine battle for possession during the second half of a nonconference game at LMHS on Thursday, April 7. The L-Cats won 1-0.
The L-Cats and Blackhawks fought tooth and nail for 79-plus minutes without a goal being scored.
Kaci Everson quickly changed that by sneaking the game-winning goal inside the left post as the Lake Mills girls soccer team topped visiting Fort Atkinson 1-0 in a nonconference game on Thursday, April 7.
Everson got the shot off in between a pair of Blackhawks defenders from 20 yards out at the 79:29 mark on an assist by sophomore Ava Schmidt. The ball had just enough curvature to go past the reach of Fort's goalie, sending the home side into a frenzy.
Lake Mills junior goalie Ryleigh Kulow earned the win, stopping five shots, as the team improved to 2-0-1 overall.
"What a great battle by both teams tonight," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "Girls were really challenging for the ball and finding ways to distribute early because Fort's pressure was on us quickly.
"I thought our defensive shape held together extremely well for the majority of the game, and Ry got to show us some flashes of her first-team all-conference skill when Fort did get into our area.
"The goal at the end is something we really need to build on. Nev Ninneman, Josy Cefalu, Ava and Kaci built our attack so quickly and efficiently, and that's what we'll need to continue to do. It was an outstanding team effort and team win."
The L-Cats host Janesville Parker on Monday at 6:45 p.m.