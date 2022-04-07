Lakeside Lutheran's Kieghtan Rank singles in a run during the second inning against Luther Prep in a Capitol North game at LLHS on Thursday, April 7. The Warriors won 19-4. Rank went 2-for-3 and earned the decision, allowing two earned runs on three hits in four innings.
Lakeside Lutheran's softball team amassed 16 hits and topped Luther Prep 19-4 in the Capitol North opener for both teams at LLHS on Thursday, April 7.
The Phoenix struck first with three runs in the opening inning before the Warriors (2-0, 1-0 Capitol North) scored eight times in the second frame on four hits. Jenna Shadoski, who was 3-for-5, doubled in a pair to make it 3-3. Jordan Genz, who drove in six runs, capped the inning with a two-RBI single.
In Lakeside's six-run third inning, Greta Pingel and Nora Statz produced back-to-back run-scoring hits, Kieghtan Rank helped her own cause with an RBI base knock, Chloe Berg singled home a run followed by a Genz two-run triple.
Rank allowed two earned on three hits and struck out three in four innings.
Pingel, who doubled twice, and Genz both had three hits as the Warriors tallied seven extra-base hits.
"Give Luther Prep credit, they came out of the gate well," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. "We didn't start out strong in the top of the first, but the offense was aggressive and well timed all night.
"Kieghtan settled in to get the win and our bats and base running stayed locked in all night. Seven hitters had multi-hit games and did a nice job of stringing hits together."