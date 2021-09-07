POYNETTE — The Lake Mills volleyball team beat host Poynette 25-21, 25-19, 25-18 in a season-opening Capitol North match on Thursday.
The L-Cats improve to 6-2 overall.
L-Cats second at J-A-G Invite
WISCONSIN DELLS – The Lake Mills volleyball team went 5-2 to finish second at the Just A Game Invitational on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28.
On Friday, the L-Cats swept both Dodgeland and Royall, beat Wisconsin Dells in three sets and fell to Holmen in three sets. Lake Mills swept Shawano on Saturday, also defeating Waunakee in three sets and losing to Holmen in three sets.
Ava Belling had 48 kills, 53 digs and seven aces to help lead the L-Cats, who open Capitol North play at Poynette tonight.