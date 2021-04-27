COLUMBUS — Left-hander Christian Oppor threw five no-hit innings, striking out 11, in a 12-1 season-opening Capitol North victory over the Lake Mills baseball team on Tuesday.
Trace Kirchberg had an RBI triple as the Cardinals built a five-run lead after three frames. Christian Oppor’s three-run home run to center field in the fifth enacted the 10-run rule.
L-Cats starter Brandon Wiberg went two innings, giving up five hits and four earned.
Oppor surrendered an unearned run on a passed ball in the fourth while walking two hitters.
The L-Cats travel to face Luther Prep on Thursday at 5 p.m.
COLUMBUS 12, LAKE MILLS 1
Lake Mills 000 10 — 1 0 3
Columbus 113 34 — 12 11 0
Leading hitters: C: Kirchberg 2x3 (3B, 3R, 2BI), Oppor (HR, 3BI), Link 2x3 (2R), Uttech 2x3 (2R), Mobry (3BI).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Wiberg (L; 2-5-5-4-1-1), Lee (1-1-2-2-4-1), Eveland (1.2-5-5-5-1-2), Lund (0-0-0-0-0-0); C: Oppor (W; 5-0-1-0-2-11). At Firemen’s Park, Columbus.
