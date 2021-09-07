LODI — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys cross country team placed all five runners in the top 11 to win the Lodi Invitational with 30 points on Saturday.
Sophomore Mark Garcia won the boys race in a personal best time of 17 minutes, 24 seconds to lead the Warriors. Sophomore Cameron Weiland (second, 17:33), freshman Will Hemling (fifth, 18:36), senior Jonathan Abel (tenth, 19:40) and sophomore Daniel Ertman (11th, 19:50) also scored for Lakeside.
"The boys won their first invitational since the fall of 2016 with a very good performance from the five boys running,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said. "Mark ran a personal best of 17:24 with an impressive final half mile to win the individual title. Cameron also ran a personal best and led at several points in the second half of the race, but was set back by a missed flag that he had to go back to navigate. Will Helming made an outstanding debut in his first high school race.”
Lakeside’s girls finished third with 63 points. Juniors Makenzie Sievert (ninth, 23:02), Natalie Punzel (11th, 23:43) and Rose Hissom (12th, 23:43+), sophomore Mia Krahn (15th, 24:13) and junior Carlee Zimmerman (16th, 24:13) scored for the Warriors.
"The girls had a pack that closed off the scoring very well and there were a few personal bests even among returners,” Ausen said. "Makenzie placed herself in the top ten early in the race and battled very well to the end. The next four runners followed shortly after and closed out the scoring quickly. Natalie and Rose ran solid races in the pack and gapped the pack chasing them very well in the final mile."
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 30, Lodi 42, Milton 89, Brodhead/Juda 96, Jefferson 108, Parkview 167, Waterloo 191
Team scores — girls: Milton 26, Jefferson 27, Lakeside Lutheran 63, Lodi 89, Brodhead/Juda 99, Waterloo 183