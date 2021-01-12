Senior guard Julianna Wagner led all scorers with 18 points and senior guard Taylor Roughen added 17 as the Lake Mills girls basketball team defeated Luther Prep 72-47 in a nonconference game at LMHS on Tuesday.
“We played great in the first half especially as shorthanded as we were,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “We were without Kayla Will with an ankle injury. Bella Pitta and Vivian Guerrero got in foul trouble almost immediately so we went way deeper into the bench. Played JV kids tonight and I thought they played well when we needed them.”
Lake Mills, which is ranked second in the Associated Press Division 3 poll, jumped out to a 20-5 lead after a 3-pointer by Roughen.
Senior guard Ava Wollin, who finished with 13 points, hit from beyond the arc and went 1 of 2 at the line, pushing the first-half advantage to 24-10.
A four-point play by Roughen followed by a Wagner bucket made it 33-16 with five minutes left in the first half.
The L-Cats, who have won 13 straight home games and five straight overall, led 47-26 at the halftime break behind the strength of nine first-half 3-pointers. Lake Mills improves to 14-1 and senior forward Jade Pitta finished with 11 points.
“We can spread the floor,” Siska said. “With us scoring threes versus scoring twos, the lead is going to expand. We did a great job defensively in the first half. We have a lot of team speed when we have that smaller lineup in.”
Junior forward Grace Schmidt led the Phoenix (2-3) with 16 points. Luther Prep was playing for the first time since Dec. 11.
“In the first half they came out hitting threes and had nine in the first half,” Luther Prep girls basketball coach Mark Schroeder said. “We were trying to cover and get over. Happy our girls kept fighting and kept heads in the game. First game back and we had Anna Kieselhorst back in. We are getting our legs back under us. Had good ball movement and had some kids step up. Hats off to them, they are a good team.
“We were trying to sag defensively to help because Wagner is good at driving off the ball. Thought they were going to do more pick and roll but they played more five out when their posts got in foul trouble. We tried to help on the drive. Forced them to kick and when we did that they were able to hit shots from the outside. We weren’t able to get the closeouts we wanted, but they are a solid shooting team.”
Roughen, who knocked down four 3-pointers, scored 15 first-half points and Wollin tallied 13 before the break.
The L-Cats host Columbus on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol North action.
LAKE MILLS 72,
LUTHER PREP 47
Luther Prep 26 21 — 47
Lake Mills 47 25 — 72
LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — A. Kieselhorst 3 0-0 7; Paulsen 4 0-0 9; Fitzsimmons 1 4-4 6; Metzger 1 0-0 2; G. Kieselhorst 0 1-2 1; Schmidt 8 0-1 16; Zellmer 2 2-2 6. Totals 19 7-10 47.
LAKE MILLS — Roughen 5 3-4 17; Wagner 5 6-9 18; A. Wollin 2 4-8 13; J. Pitta 4 2-5 11; Guerrero 1 0-1 3; Burling 0 2-2 2; Lamke 1 3-4 6; B. Pitta 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 20-35 72.
3-point goals: LP 2 (A. Kieselhorst 1, Paulsen 1); LM 12 (Roughen 4, Wagner 2, Wollin 3, J. Pitta 1, Guerrero 1, Lamke 1). Total fouls: LP 28; LM 16. Fouled out: G. Kieselhorst.
