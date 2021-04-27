Spring sports seasons at Lake Mills get going in earnest this week. What follows is a team-by-team outlook for the four L-Cat spring sport programs yet to compete this spring.
GIRLS SOCCER
2019 recap: The L-Cats captured a regional championship and finished second in the Capitol North standings. The 2019 season saw Lake Mills finish 11-3-5 overall, with the year ending in a sectional semifinal to Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
Coach’s resume: Jeff Hegstrom will be in his eighth season with the program, two as an assistant and six as the head coach. Hegstrom holds a 63-38-16 record going into the 2021 season.
Top returners: The L-Cats bring back three all-conference players from the 2019 season, including University of Wisconsin soccer commit Ava Stelter. As a freshman, Stelter scored 33 goals and had 10 assists in 2019.
“Best foot skills and goal scorer you’ll ever see,” Hegstrom said. “The most dedicated soccer player I’ve ever coached.”
Senior Julianna Wagner was a second-team Capitol North selection as a sophomore. Wagner finished 2019 with two goals and seven assists.
“Controls the middle of the field very well,” Hegstrom said. “She connects with teammates extremely efficiently.”
Junior Katelyn Kitsembel earned second-team conference honors as a freshman defender for the L-Cats.
“Incredibly athletic and an excellent defender,” Hegstrom said. “Looking to move her talents up into the midfield in 2021.”
Lake Mills brings back three other starters from the 2019 season: Seniors Ava Wollin, Maddie Stewart and Hannah Lamke. Hegstrom described Wollin as a player with great anticipation and footwork, and Stewart and Lamke as strong defenders.
Departing players: Lake Mills loses a total of eight players from the 2019 and 2020 rosters.
“Kaia Heimstreet, Lauren Dandoy, Vivian Guerrero and Brooke Fair are returning varsity players from the 2019 roster that are looking to take on much bigger roles this season,” Hegstrom said. “In addition, newcomers Kaci Everson, Nev Ninneman, Ryleigh Kulow (goalie), Josie Cefalu and Olivia Karlen are also looking to make instant impacts on the 2021 roster.”
Season thoughts: “We are extremely excited and grateful to have the opportunity to continue the success of the Lake Mills girls soccer program this season,” Hegstrom said. “The loss of the 2020 season really put things into perspective and we are beyond excited and motivated to put the work in towards achieving our goals this season.”
SOFTBALL
2019 recap: The L-Cats won their first regional championship two years ago, finishing with a 17-5 record. Lake Mills went 7-3 in the Capitol North standings, good for second.
Coach’s resume: Jim Clift enters his eighth season following the L-Cats’ breakthrough in 2019.
Top returners: Taylor Roughen comes into her senior season as a two-time first-team all-conference pitcher.
“Excellent leadership and work ethic, very experienced, great talent, positive attitude and an outstanding pitcher,” Clift said regarding Roughen.
Ellie Evenson is a two-time all-conference selection and is a player Clift called a hard worker and someone who leads by example.
Syd Schwartz and Tessa Kottwitz join Roughen and Evenson as team captains this season. Kottwitz was honorable mention all-conference in 2019.
Departing players: Lake Mills graduated three first-team all-conference players: Jessie Clift, Brianna Jessie and Lexy Topel.
“Syd Schwartz will replace Brianna Jessie at third,” Clift said. “Belle Topel will replace her sister Lexy Topel at shortstop. Emma Topel and Taylor Wollin will split time at catcher, and Ava Belling will replace Desinee Anderson in the outfield.”
Season thoughts: “We have high expectations for a successful season and postseason,” Clift said. “We have a nice combination of work ethic, athleticism and experience and overall excellent team chemistry. Our player leaders are both positive and experienced. We have a difficult schedule in a good conference, but we look forward to the challenge.”
BASEBALL
2019 recap: The L-Cats were the winners of the Capitol North, finishing with a 10-0 record. Lake Mills finished 18-5 and lost in a regional game to Elkhorn.
Coach’s resume: Justin Annen will go into his sixth season with the L-Cats with a 58-28 record.
Top returners: Senior Sam Giombetti returns as a talented two-way player for Lake Mills.
“Sam is a solid all-around player,” Annen said. “He can affect the game on offense and defense. He has a high baseball IQ.”
The L-Cats also bring back junior Caleb Quest, who was a starter as a freshman.
“He brings varsity experience with a smooth glove at third,” Annen said.
Andy Carpenter, Elijah Lee and Brandon Wiberg will lead Lake Mills on the mound this season as junior pitchers.
Departing players: The L-Cats had the Capitol North Player of the Year and a total of four first-team selections in 2019. All those players have since graduated.
“Without last season there will be many players battling for playing time,” Annen said. “We have a lot of depth and skilled players. We need to keep competing every day and push each other.”
Season thoughts: “I know the players are very excited to be back on the field and competing in actual games,” Annen said. “I’m excited to see how we grow as a team. We have worked very hard in the offseason and hope to put ourselves in a position to compete for the Capitol North and make a deep playoff run.”
TRACK AND FIELD
2019 recap: The Lake Mills girls finished sixth at the Capitol Conference meet, while the boys took seventh.
Coach’s resume: Dan Zaeske is set to coach the boys, while Kathy Rosecke will lead the girls’ team.
Top returners: The L-Cats plenty of sectional returnees from 2019 on both sides. Juniors Kyle Popowski, Abigail Toepfer and Michael Stenbroten as well as seniors Charlie Cassady, Jaxson Retrum, Adam Moen, Grant Horkan, Tyler Theder, Lauren Winslow and Kayla Will.
“Adam Moen and Jaxson Retrum were our MVPs two years ago,” Zaeske said. “They’ll be team captains. Joining them on our 4x100 relay team will be Charlie Cassady and Michael Stenbroten. Those four will be major point-getters. In our initial time trials last Friday, they were close to their school-record 4x100 time from two years ago.”
“Grant Horkan and Kyle Popowski are close to their sectional times in the hurdles already. We’ll also added Quentin Saylor, a successful cross country athlete, on the distance team. Tyler Theder will be in the throws.
“On the girls side, Kayla Will is going to do throws and she’ll do well there. In the distance races, there’s returning cross country girls like Jade Pitta and Lauren Winslow. Lauren will also run the 400 and Abigail Toepfer will be in sprints. All these athletes advanced two years ago to sectionals.”
Departing players: The L-Cats lose multiple competitors who earned top-10 individual finishes at sectionals. The list includes Olivia Dunkleberger, Grace Schopf and Carly Strauss.
Season thoughts: “This should be a season to remember,” Zaeske explained. “This season is going to go way into the summer. We won’t be starting guns blazing. We’ll take it slow through the season. We’ll have a lot of track left going into June. That will be different for our seniors, competing and practicing when they are already out of school. Big thing I’m excited about is this is the biggest team I’ve had in six seasons around Lake Mills track. Should be exciting to see where people fall in place.
“We’re looking forward to competing against Lodi and Lakeside in the conference. Will be very good competition for us. This will also be the first time we’re hosting the conference meet, which will be held at the new facility. That will be a first for coach Rosecke and I.”
BOYS GOLF
2019 recap: The L-Cats were middle-of-the-pack in the Capitol Conference and Sam Anhalt qualified for sectionals as an individual.
Coach’s resume: Todd Patton will be in his 11th year with Lake Mills. Patton spent five years as an assistant and now six as a head coach.
Top returners: Joey Toepfer is the L-Cats’ lone varsity returner. Patton noted Toepfer’s work ethic, ball-striking ability and his feel around the greens.
“He has improved a lot, but last time he played a meet he was a sophomore,” Patton said. “Our team is a little gutted right now.”
Departing players: Lake Mills lost four golfers due to graduation and another to a move.
“We will be looking for Joey Toepfer, Henry Ruedebusch and Lukas Kleinfeldt to fill those spaces,” Patton said. “Since we didn’t have a season last year, I don’t yet have a good sense of what some of the younger players can do. I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to get some younger golfers up to speed quickly.”
Season thoughts: “We are very excited to be able to have a season this year, and really looking forward to getting the kids out on the golf course,” Patton said. “Although it might be daunting for them, this is a great opportunity for some of our less experienced players to step up and fill those varsity spots.”
