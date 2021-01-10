Senior guard Drew Stoddard totaled a team-high 14 points as the Lake Mills boys basketball team defeated Edgewood 55-41 in a nonconference game at LMHS on Saturday.
"I thought we did a good job keeping them out of their sets," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "They are a similar team to Columbus. We were efficient on offense while still being able to win by a decent margin."
Stoddard hit four 3s in the first half, helping the L-Cats (7-4) pull ahead 31-22 at the halftime break.
The Crusaders creeped within five points early in the second before senior forward Adam Moen, who finished with 13 points, hit a 3-pointer. Lake Mills scored again on its next trip and led by double-digits the remainder of the way.
Senior forward Charlie Bender added 12 points, eight of which came in the second half, and senior forward Jaxson Retrum chipped in nine. Junior guard Ethan Foster tallied seven and 10 of Moen's points came after halftime.
"Drew and Ethan did a good job taking pressure off Adam, Charlie and Jaxson," Hicklin said. "Drew shot it well and has been putting in a ton of time on his shot and playing well here of late. That loosened things up for Charlie and Adam to score more. That's a strength of our team is balanced scoring. We're starting to play well together."
Senior guard Isandro Jimenez scored 17 points to pace Edgewood (4-6).
The L-Cats travel to face Sauk Prairie today at 7:15 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 55, EDGEWOOD 41
Edgewood 22 19 — 41
Lake Mills 31 24 — 55
EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Krentz 1 0-0 2; Newton 1 0-0 3; Regnier 3 1-1 7; Klipstine 1 0-0 3; I. Jimenez 6 2-3 17; Nwankwo 3 1-1 7; Deang 0 0-2 0; Schenk 0 1-2 1; Thomas 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 6-11 41.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 4 2-2 14; Foster 1 4-4 7; Retrum 3 3-6 9; Moen 5 2-9 13; Bender 4 4-4 12. Totals 17 15-25 55.
3-point goals: ME 5 (I. Jimenez 3, Newton 1, Klipstine 1); LM 6 (Stoddard 4, Foster 1, Moen 1). Total fouls: ME 17; LM 11.
