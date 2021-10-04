MUKWONAGO -- At Saturday's Mukwonago Invite, Landon Dierkes led the Lake Mills boys cross country team with a 56th place finish in 19 minutes, 20 seconds.
Braxton Walter (62nd, 19:59), James Hafenstein (67th, 20:33), Lukas Kleinfeldt (71st, 20:51) and Max Kressner (80th, 21:38) also scored for the boys, who took 10th with 280 points.
For the girls, Ava Vesperman finished 22nd in 21:17. Madison Hahn took 37th in 21:53 and Olivia Klubertanz was 56th in 23:10.
Team scores boys: Arrowhead 52, Waukesha North 77, Verona 100, Mukwonago 110, Kettle Moraine 130, Elkhorn 139, Cambridge/Deerfield 158, New Berlin West 218, Waterford 217, East Troy 235, Whitnall 250, Lake Mills 280.
Team scores girls: Arrowhead 52, Verona 75, Brookfield East 87, Mukwonago 120, Waterford 162, Cambridge/Deerfield 192, Elkhorn 193, West Allis Hale 207, Lake Mills incomplete.