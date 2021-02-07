Sophomore guard Levi Birkholz totaled a game-high 20 points as the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team clinched the outright Capitol North Conference title with a 59-46 victory against Lodi at LLHS on Saturday.
The Warriors have won six straight outings and their last nine conference games dating back to last season. This is the program's second Capitol crown in the last three seasons.
"I shared with our team that the conference championship is something you’ll always have," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "You won a conference championship and that represents the work throughout an entire season. If you get hot in the playoffs it’s a short-lived thing sometimes. A conference championship demonstrates the ability to stay consistent for three months and is a true testament to what a team has done. No matter what happens from here there will always be this championship marked in our gym.
"For a group that wasn’t expected to be in this position at this time, they overachieved a little bit which adds a level of satisfaction to have done it."
Sophomore forward Trey Lauber added nine points and senior forwards Seth Veers and John O'Donnell had eight apiece for Lakeside (15-4, 7-0 Capitol North).
The Warriors, who have won 10 of 11 dating back to Jan. 5, by led three at the halftime break before allowing just 20 second-half points to pull away.
"Consistency for our guys is important," Jahns said. "We are not a flashy team. We are very disciplined and methodical. When we were up three at half, we talked about playing typical Lakeside basketball. We were a little careless with the basketball and didn’t take the best shots in the first half. We allowed easy dribble penetration in the lane. Held them to 20 points in the second half and some of that came late.
"Throughout the course of the basketball game we stayed true to who we are. Took better shots and took better care of the ball in the second half. Levi finds his spots appropriately to score and lets the game come to him. Guys find him. Every night there are two or three other guys who put up seven to 10 points. Lodi tried to take Levi out. Seth, Trey and John cut to the basket and Levi found people."
Junior forward Owen Wendt finished with 11 points to lead the Blue Devils (8-6, 2-5).
Lakeside travels to face St. Francis on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 59, LODI 46
Lodi 26 20 — 46
Lakeside Lutheran 29 30 — 59
LODI (fg ft-fta pts) — Wendt 4 0-0 11; Traeder 4 0-2 9; Faust 5 0-0 10; Ring 1 0-0 2; Coddington 3 0-0 7; Lincoln 2 2-4 7. Totals 19 2-6 46.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 1 1-3 4; Veers 3 2-2 8; Miller 1 0-0 3; Jahnke 1 0-0 2; Olszewski 2 1-2 5; Birkholz 9 1-1 20; Lauber 3 2-2 9; O’Donnell 4 0-0 8. Totals 24 7-10 59.
3-point goals: Lo 6 (Wendt 1, Traeder 1, Coddington 1, Lincoln 1); LL 4 (Uttech 1, Miller 1, Lauber 1, Birkholz 1). Total fouls: Lo 14; LL 12.
