Junior forward Ava Stelter continued her frantic start to the season with a seven-goal effort as the Lake Mills girls soccer team beat Edgerton 8-0 in a nonconference match at LMHS on Tuesday, May 11.
The L-Cats (3-0-1) scored six times in the first 28 minutes. Senior Vivian Guerrero opened the scoring unassisted in the 7th minute. Stelter took it from there, connecting in the 10th, 14th, 19th, 22nd and 28th minutes.
Stelter, who has 17 goals in four games, added a score in the 46th minute and another in the 64th minute.
Ava Wollin had four assists and Josie Cefalu and Kaia Heimstreet had one apiece.
“After losing Katelyn Kitsembel and Julianna Wagner, it was really nice to get a great team win to prove to ourselves we still have a great squad,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said.
“Girls are stepping up all over the field. Defensively our back line and Ryleigh (Kulow) had a great game and Kaci Everson and Brooke Fair controlled the middle very well. The fact that so many players are assisting Stelter means we’re really starting to connect well too.”
L-Cat goalie Ryleigh Kulow made five saves.
LAKE MILLS 8,
EDGERTON 0
Edgerton 0 0 — 0
Lake Mills 6 2 — 8
First half: Guerrero, 6:54; Stelter, 9:33; Stelter (Wollin), 13:07; Stelter (Wollin), 18:26; Stelter (Heimstreet), 21:48; Stelter (Wollin), 27:57.
Second half: Stelter (Cefalu), 45:53; Stelter (Wollin), 63:55.
Saves: E (Campos-Drews) 3; LM (Kulow) 5.
THURSDAY'S RESULT
EAST TROY 2, LAKE MILLS 1
Aubrey Erdmann scored twice as East Troy handed the Lake Mills girls soccer team its first loss of the season with a 2-1 decision in a nonconference game at LMHS on Thursday.
Erdmann scored unassisted in the third minute. Thirty-two seconds later, L-Cat junior forward Ava Stelter had a goal to answer, assisted by Kaia Heimstreet.
Erdmann found the back of the net again in the 65th minute, assisted by Grace Moker, for what proved to be the game-winning goal.
"It was a battle all night. A very physical game," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "I was proud of our quick response after we gave up a goal on a defensive breakdown really early. Kaia's ball to Stelter was one of our best driven balls all night, and Stelter rewarded her with a nicely composed finish.
"We learned a lot tonight about going hard to the ball, and winning 50/50's. Give East Troy credit. They did a better job than us at that tonight. We look to improve tomorrow."
Lake Mills is now 3-1-1 overall and goalie Ryleigh Kulow made 10 saves.
Trojans goalie Kiley Komperud stopped two shots.
The L-Cats host Dodgeville Friday at 7 p.m. for a nonconference game.
EAST TROY 2, LAKE MILLS 1
East Troy 1 1 — 2
Lake Mills 1 0 — 1
First half — ET: Erdmann, 2:48; LM: Stelter (Heimstreet), 3:20.
Second half — ET: Erdmann (Moker), 64:10.
Saves: ET (Komperud) 2; LM (Kulow) 10.