COLUMBUS — Lake Mills won two of the three matches wrestled, but Columbus took advantage of six forfeits to win 42-30 in a Capitol Conference dual meet on Saturday.
Ethan Evenson (106 pounds) and Charlie Cassady (170) each won by fall in the opening minute of their matches for Lake Mills.
COLUMBUS 42, LAKE MILLS 30
106 — Evenson (LM) pinned Raeder (C) at :27
113 — Pennington (C) received forfeit
120 — Dawson (C) received forfeit
126 — Brandel (LM) received forfeit
132 — Double forfeit
138 — Krueger (C) received forfeit
145 — Double forfeit
152 — Olmsted (C) received forfeit
160 — Andler (C) received forfeit
*170 — Goelzer (C) pinned Eveland (LM) at 1:09
182 — Cassady (LM) pinned Dawson (C) at :44
195 — Tindell (LM) received forfeit
220 — Holdorf (C) received forfeit
285 — Kirton (LM) received forfeit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.