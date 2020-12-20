COLUMBUS — Lake Mills won two of the three matches wrestled, but Columbus took advantage of six forfeits to win 42-30 in a Capitol Conference dual meet on Saturday.

Ethan Evenson (106 pounds) and Charlie Cassady (170) each won by fall in the opening minute of their matches for Lake Mills.

COLUMBUS 42, LAKE MILLS 30

106 — Evenson (LM) pinned Raeder (C) at :27

113 — Pennington (C) received forfeit

120 — Dawson (C) received forfeit

126 — Brandel (LM) received forfeit

132 — Double forfeit

138 — Krueger (C) received forfeit

145 — Double forfeit

152 — Olmsted (C) received forfeit

160 — Andler (C) received forfeit

*170 — Goelzer (C) pinned Eveland (LM) at 1:09

182 — Cassady (LM) pinned Dawson (C) at :44

195 — Tindell (LM) received forfeit

220 — Holdorf (C) received forfeit

285 — Kirton (LM) received forfeit

