Junior guard Trey Lauber scored a career-high 28 points and the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team edged Milwaukee Bradley Tech 73-72 in a nonconference game at LLHS on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Junior guard Levi Birkholz added 26 points, including 18 in the second half, for the Warriors (7-2).
Lakeside led most of the way in a game neither side was ahead by more than eight. The Warriors got down 48-44 in the middle stages of the second period before calling a timeout and reeling off eight straight points to take the lead for good. Lakeside shot 22-for-32 at the line and Birkholz (4-for-5), Lauber (3-for-3) and senior guard Will Miller (1-for-2) connected in the final minutes to preserve the victory. In the double bonus, Miller missed the first and hit the second to make it 73-69 Warriors. Bradley Tech (5-4) then knocked down a 3 at the buzzer.
“We talked before the game about playing Lakeside basketball,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “We told the guys it boils down to valuing the basketball and being deliberate in the halfcourt offense. We needed to take good shots in the halfcourt, defend the paint, force them into perimeter jumpers and deal with their fullcourt pressure. We did all those things well and as a result got a win against a good basketball team.”
Lauber scored 21 points after halftime and Miller contributed four points, taking three charges. Junior point guard Jay Yahnke added six points and had just one turnover. Birkholz helped the team get over the hump with key buckets in the final seven minutes.
“Trey and Levi’s points were a result of good, patient offense and not forcing things,” Jahns said. “We were able to create gaps Levi exploited to get to the rim. Trey had great balance with four 3s and got to the rim. Their defense pressured out and that created driving lanes off ball reversals.
“Trey was the recipient of nice kickout passes. We had key buckets by different guys at different times. It was a team win today with how our guys managed the game. That’s a credit to all our guys.”
The Warriors, despite having far less height, held a 32-26 edge on the glass and turned it over only seven times.
Learic Davis led Bradley Tech with 20 points and Montrevion Roby added 12.
The Warriors play at Cambridge for a nonconference game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 73,
MILW. BRADLEY TECH 72
Bradley Tech 31 41 — 72
Lakeside Lutheran 32 41 — 73
Milwaukee Bradley Tech (fg ft-ftm pts) — Roby 5 1-2 12, Davis 7 5-5 20, Fenner 2 0-0 6, Norwood 2 0-0 6, Robinson 1 4-4 6, James 4 0-0 8, Hughes 2 0-0 5, Porter 4 1-1 9. Totals 27 11-12 72.
Lakeside Lutheran — Lauber 8 8-10 28, Miller 1 2-5 4, Yahnke 2 1-2 6, Schuetz 1 0-0 2, Reinke 1 0-0 2, Birkholz 8 10-13 26, Schmidt 1 1-2 3, Mlsna 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 22-32 73.
Three-point goals — BT (Fenner 2, Norwood 2, Roby 1, Davis 1, Hughes 1) 7; LL (Lauber 4, Yahnke 1) 5.
Total fouls — BT 20, LL 12.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Junior guard Levi Birkholz scored a season-high 34 points and the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team defeated visiting Jefferson 68-36 in a nonconference game on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
“Levi is a savvy, opportunistic defender,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “Levi had six steals and we put him on the ball screener in their offense. He reads well and jumped a couple screens. That caught the offensive player by surprise. He’d get a tip or deflection and he was out front and going. We’d get a longer rebound and our kids found him for transition points.
“Jefferson switched to a 1-3-1 in the second half and Levi found some pockets to operate in there too. He didn’t force or overextend things and played within himself. He created some opportunities for others and was patient on offense. Hopefully that becomes his paradigm. The last couple games, he took a lot on himself and tried to do a lot individually in a way that helps the team. Teams send multiple defenders his way to make scoring difficult. We don’t mind seeing him give it up, and he did that today.”
The Warriors (6-2) led 36-11 at the half after scoring the game’s first 10 points on the strength of 17 first-half points by Birkholz, who had several dunks. Ethan Schuetz and Alex Reinke added six points apiece.
“With the way we played last Tuesday at South Milwaukee, that was a bit out of character,” Jahns said. “We had a stretch of practice in between the holidays and that allowed us to focus on ourselves a little bit. We played comfortably in regards to knowing what we needed them to do. Our defense was good and we got off to a good start. We denied Braden McGraw shots, held them to one possession and then got out on the break. Our guys took good shots and once the ball goes through the basket, confidence rises. The kids played freely, which was fun to see. I thought we defended well.”
David Ganser led the Eagles (0-9) with nine points and Braden McGraw totaled eight.
“They definitely capitalized on our turnovers and got easy layups,” Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. “Once we got them in the halfcourt game, they capitalized on our nonexistent helpside defense.
“At halftime, we switched things up and our kids responded well. The start of the second half was the first time I saw life in our guys. Proud of how we came out in the second half and finally started to execute on offense and defense.”
Marshall was impressed with Birkholz’s ability to turn defense into offense.
“He’s good at getting in the passing lane,” Marshall said of Birkholz. “I’m a firm believer that good defense will lead to great offense. He does well on defense. It helps when you’re getting easy layups and in his case threw down a couple times. That fed his teammates to keep playing hard. In the halfcourt with his back to the basket, he was smooth at getting around a guy with one quick step and finishing a bucket.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 68,
JEFFERSON 36
Jefferson 11 25 — 36
Lakeside 36 32 — 68
Jefferson (fg ft-ftm pts) — Kammer 1 1-3 4, McGraw 3 0-1 8, Ganser 3 0-0 9, Neitzel 2 0-0 4, Johnson 1 0-0 2, E. Phillips 2 1-2 5, Butina 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 2-6 36.
Lakeside Lutheran — Gresens 1 0-0 2, Griffin 0 1-2 1, Lauber 2 0-0 5, Miller 1 0-0 2, Yahnke 1 0-0 3, Schuetz 3 0-0 6, Yaroch 1 0-0 2, Reinke 3 0-0 6, Birkholz 16 1-1 34, Schmidt 1 2-2 5, Liermann 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 4-5 68.
Three-point goals — J (Ganser 3, McGraw 2, Kammer 1) 6; LL (Schmidt 1, Lauber 1, Birkholz 1, Yahnke 1) 4.
Total fouls — LL 9, J 8.