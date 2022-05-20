MOUNT HOREB -- The Lake Mills baseball team loaded the bases with one away in the seventh but couldn't push the tying run across, falling 11-10 to host Mount Horeb in a nonconference game on Thursday, May 19.
The L-Cats' Elijah Lee hit a two-run home run to center in the sixth, cutting the margin to 11-8. Cooper Murphy delivered a two-run double with two away to make it 11-10. Caden Belling lined out with runners on second and third to end the rally.
With one away in the seventh, Lee walked, Brody Henderson singled and David Bruce singled to load the bases. The Vikings' Kian Preimesberger fanned Brady Strauss and Ethan Foster to end it.
The L-Cats (13-8) led 5-2 in the fourth on a two-out run-scoring double by Derek Bruce.
The Vikings scored four times on five hits in the home half of the fourth to lead 6-5. Murphy, who was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, singled home a run in the fifth to square it at 6 before Mount Horeb took the lead for good with five runs on three hits in the bottom of the inning.
David Bruce and Derek Bruce added three hits apiece.
Lee started and allowed two earned on three hits, striking out six. Payton Klettke relieved him and allowed nine runs (four earned) on eight hits in two frames in the loss.
MOUNT HOREB 11, LAKE MILLS 10
Lake Mills 110 314 0 -- 10 17 2
Mount Horeb 101 450 x -- 11 11 0
Leading hitters -- LM: Murphy 3x4 (2B), Belling 2x5, De. Bruce 3x5 (2B), Da. Bruce 3x5, Quest 2x2, Lee (HR); MH: Schaller 4x4 (3B), Steinhoff 3x3 (2B), Tranel (2B), Maguire (2B).