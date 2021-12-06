Elijah Vik won by fall at 106 pounds for Lakeside Lutheran’s only mat victory in a 45-36 loss to Rio/Cambria-Friesland/Fall River/Randolph on Friday.

The Warriors received five forfeits in the lower weights.

RIO CO-OP 45, LAKESIDE 36

106 — Elijah Vik (LL) pinned Hassan Samir (RCRFRR) at 3:25

113 — James Santiago (LL) received forfeit

120 — Hunter Sommer(LL) received forfeit

126 — Dane McIlvain (LL) received forfeit

132 — Markus Rabehl (LL) received forfeit

138 — Noah Weidner (LL) received forfeit

145 — Alex Yelk (RCRFRR) pinned Sam Schmidt at 1:25

*152 — Calan Purvis (RCRFRR) dec Isaac Winters 9-4

160 — Logan Olmsted (RCRFRR) pinned Crandon Dwyer (LL) at 1:40

170 — Dayton Epps (RCRFRR) received forfeit

182 — Colten Pergande (RCRFRR) received forfeit

195 — Makayla Head (RCRFRR) received forfeit

220 — Joseph LaRoche (RCRFRR) received forfeit

285 — Emmanuel Kingston (RCRFRR) pinned Alex Isham (LL) at :43

