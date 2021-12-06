WRESTLING Wrestling: Warriors lose to Rio co-op Dec 6, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elijah Vik won by fall at 106 pounds for Lakeside Lutheran’s only mat victory in a 45-36 loss to Rio/Cambria-Friesland/Fall River/Randolph on Friday.The Warriors received five forfeits in the lower weights.RIO CO-OP 45, LAKESIDE 36106 — Elijah Vik (LL) pinned Hassan Samir (RCRFRR) at 3:25113 — James Santiago (LL) received forfeit120 — Hunter Sommer(LL) received forfeit126 — Dane McIlvain (LL) received forfeit132 — Markus Rabehl (LL) received forfeit138 — Noah Weidner (LL) received forfeit145 — Alex Yelk (RCRFRR) pinned Sam Schmidt at 1:25*152 — Calan Purvis (RCRFRR) dec Isaac Winters 9-4160 — Logan Olmsted (RCRFRR) pinned Crandon Dwyer (LL) at 1:40170 — Dayton Epps (RCRFRR) received forfeit182 — Colten Pergande (RCRFRR) received forfeit195 — Makayla Head (RCRFRR) received forfeit220 — Joseph LaRoche (RCRFRR) received forfeit285 — Emmanuel Kingston (RCRFRR) pinned Alex Isham (LL) at :43 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Big Santa hopefully returning to downtown Lake Mills this year Learning will expand beyond the classroom with Lake Mills High School barn, greenhouse Lake Mills Tour of Homes this Saturday Sounds of the holiday season It’s Christmas time in the city Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!