The FUN-draiser Pickleball tournament was a huge success. 28 teams from all over Wisconsin competed in a round-robin and single-elimination tournament on Sunday in Lake Mills.
Over $1,000 was raised to benefit the WBCA, the MACC Fund and Camp Wawbeek on behalf of Julianna Wagner, a Lake Mills senior who was selected to play in the WBCA All-Star Game.
Champions of the tournament in the 65-plus Co-Ed Division were Joe & Beth Dillie from Markesan.
The Intermediate Co-Ed Division winners were Pam Klein of Madison and Rory Meyer of Deerfield. Jim & Dawn Nelson of Sun Prairie took second and Jesi Haak of Deerfield and Jefferson’s Paul Ganser placed third.