WATERTOWN -- Gabe Uttech hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 31 seconds remaining and the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team defeated Luther Prep 47-42 in a nonconference game at LPS on Thursday.
The Phoenix pulled ahead 42-41 on a 3 from senior guard Luke Fix with 51.9 seconds left. Uttech, a senior guard, answered on the next possession with a shot from the top of the key that hit the front iron and glanced off the backboard before softly falling through.
“He had a tough night shooting,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said of Uttech. “I told him in the locker room ‘you made the one we needed and the one that counted.’
“Our guys were resilient. They didn’t crack and were mentally strong. We were not shooting well and struggling, they had their crowd into it. It’s a big game for Luther Prep without a conference season. They gave us everything we could handle and then some. Thought our guys handled it well.”
Luther Prep (5-9) turned it over on its ensuing possession with 24.9 seconds remaining before fouling Warrior senior forward Ian Olszewski, who was trapped in the backcourt, for the team’s sixth foul. Lakeside, which had to inbound from a tough angle in front of the Luther Prep bench, got it in initially before a loose ball resulted in a jump-ball situation. Lakeside had the arrow and retained possession with 11.6 seconds left.
Lakeside (13-4) sophomore guard Levi Birkholz, who scored a game-high 17 points, then missed the front end of a one-and-one but Olszewski was Johnny-on-the-spot to grab the board. Olszewski hit the first but missed the second, pushing the Lakeside lead to 45-42 with 7.6 seconds remaining. Senior forward Seth Veers grabbed the board and dished to Birkholz, who hit two at the line for the final margin.
The Warriors, who have won the last six in the series, led by two after a back-and-forth first half.
In the second stanza, both sides had trouble establishing rhythm offensively. Phoenix junior forward Thomas Koelpin hit a 3-pointer before junior guard Tom Balge scored a transition basket that made it 35-30 LPS with 7 minutes, 43 seconds left.
Lakeside started to make a charge at the six-minute mark when Olszewski converted a 3-point play on a putback chance. Senior forward John O’Donnell then hit from beyond the arc on a look from Birkholz that squared it at 37. Birkholz then had a transition two-handed dunk that gave the Warriors a 2-point edge. O’Donnell doubled the lead on a putback with 2:48 to go.
Koelpin jumped a passing lane and came up with a steal before going coast-to-coast for an easy two. Luther Prep’s next basket was the 3 with under a minute to go by Fix.
“Our resiliency, toughness and ability to stay with things were key,” Jahns said. “Our guys just stayed with it. There was a stretch in the first half where Luther Prep was up by six. We had our second rotation in and those guys cut the lead to zero. Had a bucket by Levi that gave us a halftime lead. That was a minor key not being down going into halftime.
“John and Levi each hit 3s and we got a couple of stops and rebounds. When it was hanging in the balance, we got stops and rebounds. All of the sudden it was under two minutes and we’re playing from ahead. We kept our composure and had largely a senior group on the floor at the end of the game. Thought the maturity and their composure showed. All night long our defense was really good to hold them to 42.”
Olszewski and O’Donnell scored nine apiece for Lakeside, which won its fourth consecutive game and is among the teams in the honorable mention category of this week’s Associated Press Division 3 state rankings.
Fix led the Phoenix with 10 points. Balge and Koelpin tallied seven points each.
“I told the guys I was proud of them especially on the defensive end,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Nate Kieselhorst said. “Thought we did outstanding defensively with contesting shots. The one killer was not boxing out decently at the end of the game. We gave up too many second chances.
“We just have a hard time putting the ball in the hole. Thought this was a great high school atmosphere. Considering the circumstances with COVID, it was great to have a crowd there. This was a rivalry game that gave both sides plenty to cheer for.”
The Warriors host Lake Mills on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 47,
LUTHER PREP 42
Lakeside Lutheran 22 25 — 47
Luther Prep 20 22 — 42
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 2 0-0 6; Veers 1 0-2 2; Miller 1 0-0 2; Olszewski 3 2-4 9; Main 1 0-0 2; Birkholz 7 3-6 17; O’Donnell 3 2-2 9. Totals 18 7-14 47.
LUTHER PREP — Shevey 1 0-0 2; Lawrenz 1 2-2 4; Balge 3 1-2 7; Guse 1 0-0 2; Fix 3 2-2 10; Koelpin 3 0-0 7; Montgomery 1 0-1 2; Fitzsimmons 2 2-2 6; Baumann 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 7-9 42.
3-point goals: LL 4 (Uttech 2, Olszewski 1, O’Donnell 1); LP 3 (Fix 2, Koelpin). Total fouls: LL 11; LP 18.
