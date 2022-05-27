Lake Mills' Belle Topel rounds third base and scores during the first inning of a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal versus Grafton on Tuesday at Rotary Park. The L-Cats won 7-2 and Topel went 2-for-3.
The Lake Mills softball team made its playoff debut as a Division 2 school a successful one by topping Grafton 7-2 in a regional semifinal at Rotary Park on Tuesday, May 24.
The top-seeded L-Cats (21-3) led from the get-go as Payton Quest delivered a two-run double and Taylor Wollin followed with a run-scoring single in the first inning. Both hits came with two away.
McKenna Grossman added an RBI single in the Lake Mills second. Haydenn Sellnow and Belle Topel had back-to-back RBI singles in the fourth, pushing the lead to 6-1. Sellnow added an RBI base knock in the fifth for the final margin.
Lake Mills starter Avery Chilson pitched five innings, allowing two earned on six hits with seven strikeouts in the victory. Ava Kleinfeldt fanned three and tossed two-hit innings to finish it out.
The L-Cats host fourth-seeded Port Washington in Friday's regional final.