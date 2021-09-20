JANESVILLE -- Junior Ava Heckmann shot a medalist-winning round of 40 to help the Lakeside Lutheran girls golf team beat Jefferson by five strokes to win Monday's Rock Valley mini meet at Glen Erin Golf Club.
The Warriors shot 186 as a team while the Eagles posted a 191 to take second.
Lakeside leads Jefferson by a point heading into today's conference meet, where points are worth double for the 18-hole competition.
Lakeside senior Kaylea Affeld (46) tied for fourth overall and sophomores Brooke Parkhurst (49) and Breezy Roman (51) rounded out the team's score.
Jefferson sophomore Payton Schmidt finished second individually with a 41.
Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 186, Jefferson 191, East Troy 195, Edgerton 208, Beloit Turner 213, McFarland 217, Cambridge 227, Clinton 245, Evansville 286.
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
CAMBRIDGE — Jefferson’s girls golf team took advantage of excellent course conditions on a picture-perfect day at Lake Ripley Country Club, shooting 178 to win last Wednesday’s Rock Valley mini meet by 13 shots.
Lakeside Lutheran (191) took second and East Troy (198) finished third.
Eagle sophomore Payton Schmidt shot a five-over-par round of 40 to win medalist honors by three strokes over East Troy sophomore Ella Pernitzke.
For the Warriors, junior Ava Heckmann and sophomore Breezy Roman each shot 45s to finish tied for fifth individually. Sophomore Brooke Parkhurst (50) and one of the 51s recorded by seniors Lauren Lostetter and Kaylea Affeld rounded out the team’s score.
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
MADISON — Lakeside Lutheran's girls golf team shot 213 and finished third at last Tuesday’s Rock Valley Conference mini meet contested at Yahara Hills Golf Course.
Lakeside junior Ava Heckmann shot 49, sophomore Brooke Parkhurst shot 50, sophomore Breezy Roman shot 55 and senior Kaylea Affeld shot 59.
Team scores: East Troy 201, Jefferson 204, Lakeside Lutheran 213, McFarland 224, Beloit Turner 233, Edgerton 246, Cambridge 250, Clinton 272, Evansville 300.