Lakeside Lutheran Warrior

WATERTOWN — Lily Schuetz and Averi Wolfram each scored a goal as Lakeside Lutheran’s girls soccer team defeated Luther Prep 2-1 in a Capitol Conference match at LPS on Tuesday, May 17.

Schuetz scored in the 35th minute off an assist by Wolfram.

Wolfram scored off an assist from Laura Giroux in the 46th minute to give Lakeside (6-9-2) a 2-0 lead.

Luther Prep (4-6-2) got on the board in the 71st minute when Elizabeth Rutschow scored off an assist from Katie Schoeneck.

“This was a great conference win for us,” Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. “Our Warriors were confident in their attacks tonight, and the girls fought as a team.

“I am so proud of the hard work these girls have put in all season. It has been such a blessing to watch them grow in their skills but also in their knowledge of the game.”

LAKESIDE 2, LUTHER PREP 1

Lakeside 1 1 — 2

Luther Prep 0 1 — 1

LL — Schuetz (Wolfram) 34:19

LL — Wolfram (Giroux) 45:41

LP — Rutschow (K. Schoeneck) 70:43

Saves — LL (Vic 4), LP (Schroeder 8)