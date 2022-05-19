hot Girls soccer: Warriors edge Phoenix 2-1 Amber Gerber Amber Gerber Author email May 19, 2022 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WATERTOWN — Lily Schuetz and Averi Wolfram each scored a goal as Lakeside Lutheran’s girls soccer team defeated Luther Prep 2-1 in a Capitol Conference match at LPS on Tuesday, May 17.Schuetz scored in the 35th minute off an assist by Wolfram.Wolfram scored off an assist from Laura Giroux in the 46th minute to give Lakeside (6-9-2) a 2-0 lead.Luther Prep (4-6-2) got on the board in the 71st minute when Elizabeth Rutschow scored off an assist from Katie Schoeneck.“This was a great conference win for us,” Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. “Our Warriors were confident in their attacks tonight, and the girls fought as a team.“I am so proud of the hard work these girls have put in all season. It has been such a blessing to watch them grow in their skills but also in their knowledge of the game.”LAKESIDE 2, LUTHER PREP 1Lakeside 1 1 — 2Luther Prep 0 1 — 1LL — Schuetz (Wolfram) 34:19LL — Wolfram (Giroux) 45:41LP — Rutschow (K. Schoeneck) 70:43Saves — LL (Vic 4), LP (Schroeder 8) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Amber Gerber Author email Follow Amber Gerber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Proposed Lake Mills school building cost estimates increase $9M since fall Shirley A. (Hraha) Haglund Softball: Grossman, Topel hit home runs as L-Cats beat Warriors 10-2 Lake Mills student accepted into select federal language program State grant provides $25k to expand Lake Mills High School fab lab Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!