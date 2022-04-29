WATERTOWN — Parker Winghart had two hits and three RBIs and earned the win in relief as Luther Prep defeated Lakeside Lutheran 8-4 in a Capitol North baseball game on Thursday, April 28, at LPS.
Brock Schneider hit a sacrifice fly and Kole Lostetter hit a two-run double to right to give Lakeside (7-4, 3-2 in conference) a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Luther Prep (4-3, 2-3) answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame and took a 4-3 lead in the second inning when Winghart hit an RBI single to right to score Mikey Bublitz.
The Warriors tied it in the top of the sixth when Nick Thomas scored on a passed ball, but the Phoenix came back with four runs in the bottom of the frame to take control. Winghart broke the tie with a two-run double to left and Jackson Heiman capped the rally with a two-run triple to right.
Winghart worked around a pair of walks to retire the side in the seventh.
Lakeside starter Eli Buchta took the loss, allowing four earned on six hits with three strikeouts over five frames.
“Eli settled in after a tough first inning and gave us a chance to win the game,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. “Credit Winghart and Heiman. They came up clutch with two big hits in the sixth to give them the lead. Those were two big hits that really hurt.”