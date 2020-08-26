Sam Anhalt was recently awarded the $1,000 Dye Family College Award from the First Tee of South Central Wisconsin.
Anhalt, a 2020 graduate of Lake Mills High School, is currently attending classes and a member of the men’s golf team at Heartland Community College in Normal, Illinois.
“I wrote an essay about what the First Tee did for me. I was lucky enough to get the award, which was pretty awesome,” Anhalt explained.
In 2018, Anhalt reached Birdie level in the First Tee program, one of the eligibility requirements for the award. The others are admission into a 2- or 4-year college and a history of community service or giving back.
Anhalt served as a member of the chapter’s Youth Advisory Council and as a mentor for younger golfers in the chapter’s programs.
“Not only does it help kids play the game of golf, but it also teaches them valuable lessons that they will use for the rest of their lives,” Anhalt said of the First Tee.
Anhalt, a second-team all-conference performer in the Capitol Conference as a junior in 2019, did not have a chance to compete as a high school senior due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was twice named most improved players for the L-Cats.
“I often witnessed (Sam’s) polite behavior to staff, fellow students, competitors and coaches,” Lake Mills boys golf coach Todd Patton said. “We watched him develop confidence from a beginner on the golf team to the number one varsity player.
“Sam made very good choices in order to achieve the best results and was always the first golfer to have his hat off and his hand out following the completion of any match. He persevered to better himself through hard work and practice.”
Anhalt joined the First Tee program in the summer of his sophomore year at the recommendation of his uncle. His cousins had also been part of the nationwide program that is geared toward teaching the game to newcomers and helping higher-level players reach their goals.
Anhalt spent two days a week volunteering in the Madison area and helping younger golfers understand the ins and outs of golf.
“That’s one of the coolest things about it is you get to help kids,” Anhalt said.
Anhalt’s Heartland CC classes are currently online this semester. The team’s golf schedule has been tweaked, but there are still plans for a fall season.
After his freshman year, Anhalt plans to return to Wisconsin and continue volunteering with the First Tee program.
“For me, I’m hoping to come back and do it next year too,” he said. “Seeing kids get interested in golf, especially for the younger kids (is what the program is all about). Seeing them hit a good golf shot and do what they want to do is cool.
“They get more interested when they understand golf more. Getting more kids interested in golf in similar ways to how I was introduced to the game is the best part.”
