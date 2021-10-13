Senior Jailen Ortega had a hat trick as the Lake Mills boys soccer team closed out the regular season with a 10-3 win over visiting Lakeside Lutheran in a Capitol Conference game on Tuesday.
"This was a strong performance from all," Lake Mills boys soccer coach Joshua Vinluan said. "We wanted this win and weren’t going to take no for an answer. Boys came out strong and played well the whole time. Lakeside put a couple goals in on us, showing us we need to work on some things. Great way to end the regular season. Excited for the postseason."
Senior Lucas Hart put the L-Cats (14-2-1 overall, 6-2-0 Capitol) on the board just 16 seconds in on an assist by Ortega, who scored in the seventh, 22nd minute and 25th minutes for the halftime margin of 4-2.
Hart scored in the 46th minute and senior Holden Mack added a goal in the 50th to make it 6-2. Senior Brayden Ciesiolka (53rd minute), freshman Will Silva (76th minute), junior Miguel Ortega (77th minute) and Alex Parys (79th minute) also scored.
Sophomore Archer Chaudhary netted a hat trick for the Warriors (9-6-3, 3-4-1), scoring in the 13th, 31st and 75th minutes.
Freshman goalie Cale Bower made six saves for Lake Mills, which held a 23-8 edge in shots. Warrior senior keeper Calvin Geerdts stopped seven shots.
"We were unable to match the aggressiveness and execution of a strong Lake Mills attack," Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. "While Archer Chaudhary was able to put away three gritty goals, we could not adjust defensively enough or control the ball enough to keep Lake Mills out of our own net.
"We look to start our postseason on Oct. 21 as the No. 3 seed in our (Division 4) sectional, hosting Richland Center."
The L-Cats are the seventh seed in their Division 3 bracket and host Platteville/Lancaster on Oct. 21 in the regional semifinals.
Sugar River won the Capitol this season with an unbeaten league mark followed by one-loss Wisconsin Dells with Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran rounding out the top four.
LAKE MILLS 10, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3
Lakeside 2 1 -- 3
Lake Mills 4 6 -- 10
First half: LM -- Hart (J. Ortega), 0:16; J. Ortega (Hart), 6:19; LL -- Chaudhary (Main), 12:43; LM -- J. Ortega (Popowski), 21:00; J. Ortega (Hart, M. Ortega), 24:15; LL -- Chaudhary (Schuetz), 30:01.
Second half: LM -- Hart (M. Ortega), 45:30; Mock (Hart), 49:18; Ciesiolka (Hart), 52:44; LL -- Chaudhary (J. Krenke), 74:17; LM -- Silva (Ciesiolka), 75:12; M. Ortega, 76:45; Parys, 78:29.
Saves: LL (Geerdts) 7, LM (Bower) 6.
Shots on goal: LL 8, LM 23.