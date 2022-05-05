WATERTOWN — Kyle Schupmann had three hits and scored three runs for Luther Prep in a 4-2 Capitol North baseball win over Lake Mills on Wednesday, May 4, at LPS.
Luther Prep (6-3, 3-3 in conference) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Schupmann hit a two-out double to center and scored on Jackson Heiman’s RBI double to center. The Phoenix went up 2-0 in the fourth. Schupmann led off with a line drive single to center, stole second and scored on a Marcus Fitzsimmons groundout.
Lake Mills (8-4, 3-3) tied it with two in the top of the fifth.
David Bruce hit a leadoff single to center, advanced to second on a base hit by Ben Buchholtz, took third on a bunt by Brady Strauss and scored when Cooper Murphy reached on an error. Murphy later scored on an RBI single by Derek Bruce, who finished the day with three hits.
The Phoenix regained the lead for good with two runs in the sixth. Parker Winghart drew a one-out walk and Schupmann doubled to left to put two runners in scoring position.
After Heiman was intentionally walked to load the bases, Fitzsimmons was hit by a pitch to drive in Winghart and Cole Heckendorf beat out an infield hit to drive in Schupmann.
Silas Winkel started for the Phoenix and went five innings. Winghart earned the decision in relief.
“This was a very well played high school game with two very different styles of pitching on display,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “Silas Winkel had another very good outing for us and Eddy Everland for Lake Mills was just as good. We were able to put enough hits together to squeeze in the runs we needed to win the game.”