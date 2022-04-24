KENOSHA -- Lakeside Lutheran's baseball team improved to 6-2 with a pair of nonconference victories against Shoreland Lutheran at Kenosha Bradford High School on Saturday, April 23.
The Warriors won 7-1 in the opener and held on for an 11-9 victory in the finale.
Nolan Meis pitched four innings of one-hit ball, striking out four to earn the decision in game one for the Warriors. Trey Lauber struck out four in two innings, allowing an earned run, and Jakub Junker struck out a pair in a scoreless seventh.
Meis reached via error and scored on a wild pitch in the first. Tyler Marty made it 2-0 Lakeside with a no-out triple to right. The Warriors then scored four times with two outs in the fifth as Eli Buchta, who was 3-for-4, plated a pair with a double, Keegan Lamp singled in a run and Meis added a run-scoring base knock. Kole Lostetter had a two-hit game.
In the finale, Brock Schneider produced the go-ahead double, plating two runs, with two outs in the fourth to make it 6-5. In the sixth, Meis doubled to lead off the frame and scored on a wild pitch. Calvin Murray's two-run single and a sacrifice fly by Buchta extended the margin to 11-5.
The Pacers scored four times on two hits, drawing four walks, in the bottom of the sixth but went down in order against Junker, who got the last four outs, to make it a final.
Lamp earned the decision for Lakeside, allowing two earned on three hits in two frames. Buchta, the starter, gave up three earned on six hits in two innings.
Marty had two hits and scored three times while Murray and Schneider also each had two-hit games.
First game
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 7,
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 1
Lakeside 200 041 0 -- 7 9 2
Shoreland 000 010 0 -- 1 2 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LL: Meis W; 4-1-0-0-4-2, Lauber 2-1-1-1-4-0, Junker 1-0-0-0-2-0; SL: So. Smith L; 4.2-5-6-5-4-5, Cuadra 1.1-3-1-1-1-2, Sl. Smith 1-1-0-0-0-1.