Lake Mills junior Claudia Curtis received a special qualifier berth to the WIAA State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament this week at the Nielsen Tennis Center in Madison.
Curtis (20-5) will face Big Foot/Williams Bay junior Jameson Gregory (18-3) in a singles match at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Thursday in a Division 2.
SECTIONAL RESULTS
ALTOONA -- Curtis lost her opening match in the No. 1 singles flight to Danica Silcox of La Crosse Aquinas 6-0, 6-0 at a WIAA Division 2 sectional held at Altoona High School on Thursday, Oct. 7.
SUBSECTIONAL RESULTS
LODI – Curtis knocked off Lodi’s Allison Larsen 6-0, 6-2 at a WIAA Division 2 subsectional held at Lodi High School on Monday, Oct. 4.
At No. 2 singles, the L-Cats’ Sydney Williams, who beat the Phoenix’s Emma Slayton 6-0, 6-0 in the second round, fell to Edgewood’s Alana Johnson 6-0, 6-0 in the semis.
At the No. 3 singles flight, Luther Prep’s Moira Schulz beat Lake Mills’ Ava Schmidt 4-6, 6-2, 12-10 in the second round.
Brooke Bacon of Lodi beat Lake Mills’ Nina Sapp (No. 4 singles flight) 6-4, 6-2 in the second round.
Lake Mills’ Hannah Alexander and Katrina Breaker (No. 1 doubles flight) got beat 6-0, 6-4 in the second round by Luther Prep’s Rachel Schoeneck and Katie Schoeneck.
Lake Mills’ Nev Ninneman and Chloe Thompson (No. 2 doubles) lost in the second round to Lodi’s Mira Potter and Ava Glaser 6-4, 6-0.
Lake Mills’ Erin Williams and Remy Klawitter (No. 3 doubles) lost 6-0, 6-4 to Jefferson's Aeryn Messmann and Bre Mengel in the semis after a 6-4, 7-5 victory in the second round over Monroe’s Bre Giasson and Allison Wunshel.