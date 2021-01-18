Senior forward Adam Moen led all scorers with a season-high 24 points and the Lake Mills boys basketball team used a decisive second half to beat Mount Horeb 74-38 on Senior Day at LMHS Saturday.
Senior forward Charlie Bender added 17 points, 14 of which came after halftime, for the L-Cats (10-4).
"We played probably our best half of the year in the second half," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "Really no turnovers and we did a good job getting a good look every trip."
Lake Mills used stingy 3-point defense and a 43-14 edge in the second half to push its win streak to five games.
"We stepped up our defense too," Hicklin said. "Mount Horeb is a good team and they shoot it well. Took away the 3-point line which is what we wanted to focus on the entire game."
Senior guard Drew Stoddard finished with 14 points and senior forward Jaxson Retrum had eight. Moen went 8 of 8 at the free throw line and the L-Cats got in the bonus quickly in the second half.
"We got Adam going inside on post ups," Hicklin said. "He stacked up fouls on them in the second half. We were in bonus with 13 minutes to play in the second half. That shows the problems they were having with him inside."
Torin Hannah led the Vikings (1-1) with 18 points.
Lake Mills travels to face Luther Prep on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 72, MOUNT HOREB 38
Mount Horeb 24 14 — 38
Lake Mills 29 43 — 74
MOUNT HOREB (fg ft-fta pts) — Matthews 1 0-0 3, Lindley 1 0-0 2, Hannah 6 5-7 18, Banfield 3 0-0 6, Woller 1 0-0 3, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Rick 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 6-9 38.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 6 0-1 14, Wilke 1 0-0 2, Foster 1 0-0 2, Rguig 1 0-0 2, Retrum 3 2-4 8, Moen 8 8-8 24, Bender 6 3-4 17, Horkan 1 0-2 3. Totals 27 13-19 72.
3-point goals: MH 4 (Matthews 1, Hannah 1, Waller 1, Johnson 1); LM 5 (Stoddard 2, Bender 2, Horkan 1). Total fouls: MH 18; LM 8.
