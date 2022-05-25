Lakeside Lutheran’s boys track and field team won the Lake Mills regional title on Monday, May 23, and produced 22 qualifiers for sectional competition.
The Warriors beat out Catholic Memorial for top honors, 173 to 159.50.
The 3,200 relay team of freshman Tyler Dahlie, junior Tyler Gresens, sophomore Mark Garcia and sophomore Karsten Grundahl won in 8:23.88.
Grundahl won the 800 in 2:02.18. Senior Jonathan Abel won the 1,600 in 4:47.95.
Senior Kyle Main won the long jump (20-11 1/2), placed third in the 200 (22.58) and was fourth in the 100 (11.52).
In the high jump, junior Levi Birkholz cleared 6-5 to win it while senior Caleb Andrews cleared 6-0 and took second.
Senior Jack Milbrath won the pole vault (10-6).
In the 3,200, junior Cameron Weiland took second in 10:03.79 while senior Jonathan Abel was fourth in 10:31.49. Junior Arnold Rupnow placed second in the 1,600 in 4:47.95.
Junior Ben Buxa took second in the shot put (49-5) and the discus (145-6).
Junior David Taylor-Evert took fourth in the shot put (46-6) and the discus (134-2).
The 800 relay team of senior Jameson Schmidt, freshman Ben Krauklis, sophomore Alex Reinke and Main finished second in 1:31.62.
The 400 relay team of senior Spencer Sturgill, junior Jay Yahnke, freshman Issaiah Sampson and Krauklis took third in 44.82.
The 1,600 relay team of Dahlie, senior Nate Krenke, junior Ethan Schuetz and sophomore Daniel Ertman placed fourth in 3:37.35.
Krauklis was fourth in the 200 (23.17). Ertman was fourth in the 400 in 53.51. Schuetz was fourth in the triple jump (40- 1/2).
Lakeside Lutheran’s girls finished third with 86.50 points.
Senior Mya Hemling won the 200 in 26.63 and placed fourth in the long jump (16-2 1/2).
The 800 relay team of senior Carly Paske, junior Madelyn Vanderhoof, freshman Cecilia Krahn and Hemling won in 1:50.88.
Junior Marissa Duddeck took second in the triple jump (34-10 1/2) and third in the long jump (16-5).
Sophomore Elida Nerothin placed second in the 100 hurdles in 17.62.
The 3,200 relay team of juniors Abigail Minning and Natalie Punzel and freshmen Nadia Henriquez and Amelia Povich placed third in 10:56.85.
The 400 relay team of Paske, Vanderhoof and sophomores Claire Heinrich and Wedmerline Schulz placed fourth in 54.97.
Povich took fourth in the 1,600 in 5:52.16.
“We are extremely proud of our athletes tonight,” Lakeside Lutheran co-track and field coach Justin Vanderhoof said. “The competition was incredibly tough, but they didn’t flinch. So many of them put up their best times/heights/distances of the season and continue to improve.”
“Just like at our conference meet, so many of our athletes set personal or season bests to finish ahead of where they may have thought they would be. The enthusiasm and energy they share with each other keep pushing them to greater heights.”
Girls captain Madelyn Vanderhoof, a junior and part of both the 400 and 800 relay teams, added, “I am really proud of how our girls did tonight, and I am so excited to have another chance to compete with my teammates at sectionals.”
The Lake Mills boys placed fourth with 75 points.
Senior Kyle Popowski won the 110 high hurdles in 15.42 and took second in the 300 hurdles in 40.73.
The 400 relay team of senior Carson Lund, junior J.P. Rguig, sophomore Matthew Stenbroten and senior Dylan Johnson won in 43.67.
Lund was second in the triple jump (41-7 1/4).
Johnson took third in the long jump (20-5) while Lund was fourth (20-0).
“Lake Mills was very excited to host this year’s regional meet at our new facility,” Lake Mills boys track and field coach Dan Zaeske said. “We had so many outstanding performances from athletes on all teams and it was very fun to watch them compete tonight.
“I was especially proud of our guys 4x100 meter relay team of Carson Lund, Dylan Johnson, Matthew Stenbroten, and JP Rguig. They came in as the No. 2 seed behind the second best relay team in D2, Catholic Memorial. Not only did our guys beat them, but they also broke the school record previously set in 2004 (44.21). We ran a 43.67 tonight. These four guys all shared the same dream of breaking that school record. They put in the work every day and finally achieved their goal. I couldn’t be more proud of them.
“Other standout performances included Kyle Popowski taking first in the 110 hurdles by one hundredth of a second over the second best high hurdler in D2. He also advanced to sectionals in the 300 hurdles, taking second place.”
The Lake Mills girls placed sixth with 70 points.
Senior Abigail Toepfer won the long jump (17-1).
Junior Ali Dean took third in the triple jump (32-2 3/4). Junior Jenna Hosey was third in the 400 (1:04.69). Senior Hannah Alexander placed third in the discus (110-3).
Sophomore Katelyn Krull was fourth in the 200 (28.77). Senior Meghann Christian was fourth in the shot put (33-2).
Top four finishers at the Prairie du Chien sectional on Thursday, May 26, will advance to the WIAA State Track and Field Championships.
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 173, Catholic Memorial 159.50, Jefferson 88, Lake Mills 75, Mayville 49.50, Marshall 43, Luther Prep 41, Columbus 40, Lake Country Lutheran 28
Team scores — girls: Columbus 145, Luther Prep 96, Lakeside Lutheran 86.50, Jefferson 84, Catholic Memorial 81, Lake Mills 70, Lake Country Lutheran 62, Mayville 34.50, Marshall 14