JOHNSON CREEK — The Lake Mills baseball team won game one of a nonconference doubleheader at Johnson Creek, 6-2, on Saturday before dropping the second game, 12-6.
Andy Carpenter pitched seven strong for the L-Cats (7-8) in the opener. Carpenter gave up six hits, two runs (one earned) while striking out five and walking one.
Sam Giombetti (2-for-4) and Derek Bruce (2-for-3) had multi-hit games. Lake Mills scored twice in the first, fifth and sixth innings.
Bow Hartwig was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles for the Bluejays (11-6). Sam Toebe also doubled.
Hartwig took the loss, surrendering two runs (one earned) on four hits over four frames while striking out seven and walking two.
Lake Mills, which was the home team in the finale, scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to pull ahead 6-5. The Bluejays, who have won six of their last eight, blew the game open with seven seventh-inning runs, finishing with 13 hits for the game.
Hartwig was 2-for-4 with a home run and double. Logan Sullivan had three hits in four at bats, including a double.
Dalton Bredlow got the start, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out two and walking two in four innings. Wyatt Owen was the victor, allowing one earned on three hits while striking out three.
Peyton Klettke got the start for the L-Cats and went five. He allowed four earned on eight hits. Ethan Foster, who allowed eight earned in 1 1/3 innings, took the loss.
First game
LAKE MILLS 6, JOHNSON CREEK 2
Lake Mills 200 022 0 — 6 8 2
Johnson Creek 100 001 0 — 2 6 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Carpenter (W; 7-6-2-1-5-1); JC: Hartwig (L; 4-4-2-1-7-2), Walling (2-2-4-3-2-1), Bredlow (1-1-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — LM: Giombetti 2x4, De. Bruce 2x3 (2B); JC: Hartwig 3x3 (2 2B), Toebe (2B).
Second game
JOHNSON CREEK 12, LAKE MILLS 6
Johnson Creek 101 021 7 — 12 13 3
Lake Mills 021 102 0 — 6 8 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC: Bredlow (4-5-4-2-2-2), Owen (W; 3-3-2-1-3-2); Lm: Klettke (5-8-4-4-1-2), Foster (L; 1.1-2-8-8-1-3), Bruce (0.2-3-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — JC: Hartwig 2x4 (HR, 2B), Sullivan 3x4 (2B); LM: Bruce (2B), Murphy (2B).
THURSDAY'S RESULT
LUTHER PREP 9, LAKE MILLS 4
Senior Elijah Shevey struck out six in five effective inning as Luther Prep beat the host Lake Mills baseball team 9-4 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
The Phoenix (9-4, 5-2 Capitol) are a half-game behind first-place Columbus and tied with Lakeside in the conference standings.
“Lake Mills played a very scrappy game tonight," Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. "They were much improved from the team we beat earlier in the season, which is exactly what I expected.”
Kyle Schupmann, David Baumann and Owen Ernest each had two-hit games for LPS.
Shevey allowed three earned on six hits while walking one on 79 pitches. Marcus Winkel earned the win in relief, allowing one earned on one hit in two frames.
Caden Belling went 3-for-4, driving in two, and Derek Bruce had a two-run home run to tie it at three apiece in the fifth for Lake Mills (6-7, 1-5).
Baumann plated Schupmann with a one-out single in the sixth for the go-ahead score. The Phoenix added another in the inning of an error before scoring four times in the seventh.
L-Cat starter Eddy Eveland struck out five and walked two over six innings, giving up five runs (one earned) on five hits and took the loss.
LUTHER PREP 9, LAKE MILLS 4
Luther Prep 110 102 4 — 9 7 0
Lake Mills 100 020 1 — 4 7 5
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: Shevey (5-6-3-3-6-1), Winkel (W; 2-1-1-1-1-1); LM: Eveland (L; 6-5-5-1-5-2), Lee (1-2-4-4-1-2).
Leading hitters — LP: Ernest 2x3 (2B), Schupmann 2x3 (2B), Baumann 2x3; LM: Bruce (HR), Belling 3x4 (2B).
TUESDAY'S RESULT
LAKE MILLS 19, CAMBRIDGE 9
Sam Giombetti was 4-for-4 with a double and home run, Brody Henderson went 4-for-5, driving in five, and the Lake Mills baseball team beat visiting Cambridge 19-9 in a nonconference game at Campus Field on Tuesday, May 18.
The L-Cats (6-6) led 8-7 after two innings and added seven fifth-inning runs, totaling 15 hits for the game.
Lake Mills starter Andy Carpenter allowed four earned on two hits in 2/3 of an inning, walking four and striking out one. Ethan Foster earned the win, giving up five unearned runs on three hits over 3 1/3 innings. Foster walked three and struck out three. Derek Bruce allowed one earned on three hits in two frames.
Henderson had a run-scoring double and Foster an RBI sacrifice fly as the L-Cats cut their deficit to 4-2 after an inning. After the Blue Jays added three more in their half of the second, Lake Mills plated six to take the lead. Derek Bruce walked with the bases loaded, Henderson had a two-RBI double to right before stealing home on a double steal with two outs. An RBI double by Brady Strauss made it 8-7.
Foster drew a two-out bases-loaded walk in the third to give the L-Cats a 9-8 edge. Giombetti then took the first pitch he saw from Thomas Hoffmann over the center field fence for a two-out solo shot in the fourth. Jon Lund, Caleb Quest, David Bruce and Henderson had RBI base knocks in the fifth, which saw 13 L-Cats dig in.
LAKE MILLS 19, CAMBRIDGE 9 (6)
Cambridge 431 010 -- 9 8 1
Lake Mills 261 172 -- 19 15 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- C: Hoffmann (2-5-8-7-0-5), Damiani (L; 3.1-7-7-7-1-8), Brown (0.0-1-2-1-0-2), Marty (0.0-2-2-2-0-2); LM: Carpenter (0.2-2-4-4-1-4), Foster (W; 3.1-3-4-0-3-3), De. Bruce (2-3-1-1-1-0).
Leading hitters -- C: Hoffman 3x4 (2B), Bernhardt 3x4; LM: Giombetti 4x4 (2B, HR), Henderson 4x5 (2 2B), Quest 2x3 (2B), Strauss (2B).