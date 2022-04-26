Lake Mills and Luther Prep played to a scoreless draw in a Capitol Conference girls soccer game at LMHS on Tuesday, April 26.

L-Cats goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped five shots. Lake Mills (6-1-3, 1-1-1 Capitol Conference) had nine shots on goal.

The L-Cats travel to face Mineral Point/Dodgeville on Friday in a nonconference game.