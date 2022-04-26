hot GIRLS SOCCER ROUNDUP Girls soccer: L-Cats draw with Phoenix Apr 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lake Mills and Luther Prep played to a scoreless draw in a Capitol Conference girls soccer game at LMHS on Tuesday, April 26.L-Cats goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped five shots. Lake Mills (6-1-3, 1-1-1 Capitol Conference) had nine shots on goal.The L-Cats travel to face Mineral Point/Dodgeville on Friday in a nonconference game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Lake Mills Police searching for bank robbery suspect Zimmerman creates charming charcuterie boards Track and field: Lakeside boys win 10 events at Capitol quadrangular More Jefferson County Fair exhibitor changes rankle 4-H leaders Working on the railroad: Lake Mills man runs model of Milwaukee Beer Line in his basement Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!