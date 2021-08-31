Lakeside Lutheran’s girls golf team won its home quadrangular with a score of 177 at Lake Mills Golf Club on Wednesday.
The Warriors’ Ava Heckmann shot a four-over-par round of 40 to win medalist honors. Brooke Parkhurst (44), Kaylea Affeld (45) and Breezy Roman (48) also scored.
“Ava Heckmann and Brooke Parkhurst fired their personal best today for nine holes,” Lakeside Lutheran girls golf coach Kyra Lostetter said.
“(Our team is) looking strong this season. It’s exciting to see the scores this early in the season. You can tell that these girls really worked hard over their summer break.”
Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 177, McFarland 206, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 221, Clinton 263.