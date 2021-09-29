COLUMBUS — The Lakeside Lutheran girls golf team’s bid to make consecutive appearances at the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament is alive and well.
Junior Ava Heckmann shot 81 to earn medalist honors as the Warriors posted a 347 to win Wednesday’s regional at Krestrel Ridge Golf Course by 26 shots.
Edgewood (373) took second, Jefferson (376) was third and East Troy (384) finished fourth, all advancing to Tuesday’s sectional competition hosted by Trapper Turns Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells.
Heckmann shot 43 on the front nine before a back-nine 38 led to the day’s low round by two over Jefferson sophomore Payton Schmidt and Turner senior Kendall Peterson.
Senior Kaylea Affeld (86) took fifth individually, sophomore Brooke Parkhurst (88) finished sixth and sophomore Breezy Roman (92) tied for ninth for Lakeside.
"It was an amazing day for our team today," Lakeside Lutheran girls golf coach Kyra Lostetter said. "The girls played the best I have ever seen them play. They were so focused and wanted to win. I told them to just go out and have fun and play their game. They certainly did that and I couldn't be happier with the results.
"It was a personal-best score for four out of the five team members. Ava had a personal-best round and everything was going right for the most part with her game. Ava's drives literally give me goose bumps - they are amazing to watch.
"Kaylea led the team with eight pars and also had a personal-best. Brooke Parkhurst and Breezy Roman also had personal-bests. Lauren Lostetter also had an awesome round. The Lakeside girls were on fire today."
The Warriors, who were hosting a regional for the first time ever, made 27 pars as a team in their convincing victory.
"I knew at the turn of the first nine with all the girls under 48 we were doing well," Coach Lostetter said. "When the girls' scores started to come in, I wasn't sure what to expect. Then when the first three came in, I knew we had a shot at it. As I checked in with Kaylea on hole 18, she said 'Coach I just parred the last four holes', I was 'WOW this is really happening today'.
"After we found out that we won, I had no idea how well they shot until I saw the final scores. This is the most pars I have seen across the team in one tournament. I told them I wasn't sure if it was the beautiful weather or what they had for breakfast. This has been a very consistent group, and the progression of their scores shows how hard they have worked this season. They are excited for sectionals at Trappers Turn as they look ahead for another shot at state with these scores. We do well with 18-hole meets."
Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 347, Madison Edgewood 373, Jefferson 376, East Troy 384, Darlington 399, Southwestern co-op 420, Beloit Turner 434, Cambridge 448, Edgerton 458, Clinton 483, Evansville 542.