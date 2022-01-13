Lodi senior guard Brady Ring led all scorers with 26 points in a 71-64 Capitol North victory over the Lake Mills boys basketball team at LMHS on Thursday, Jan. 13.
The L-Cats (5-7, 0-2 Capitol) hit nine of their 12 3-pointers in the first half en route to building a 37-31 edge at the break.
The Blue Devils (7-5, 1-2) produced 40 second-half points and took advantage of Lake Mills miscues to pull out the win.
“We had unforced turnovers that were disappointing,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “We executed well all night except for a five-minute stretch in the second half where we let them pull ahead. These were mistakes we caused ourselves and things we have to clean up if we want to get over the hump.”
The L-Cats were within three with 10 seconds left when a rebound opportunity bounced off their hands. Freshman guard AJ Bender led Lake Mills with 24 points and sophomore forward Matt Stenbroten and junior guard Liam Carrigan added 11 points apiece.
“We’re close to winning games like this and are right there where we need to be,” Hicklin said. “We just need to execute better on offense. We’re getting high-percentage shots.
“Proud of our effort. We play as hard as anyone. We’re about to crack the rock, we just need to hammer away a couple more times.”
Senior guard Jaylen Montgomery and senior wing Bailey Clark tallied 11 points apiece for the Blue Devils. Ring, meanwhile, scored 13 in each half.
"He can score from the outside, get to the free throw line and hit pull up jumpers," Hicklin said of Ring. "He's a complete scorer. There wasn't much defensively we could do to take him out of his comfort zone. I thought we made him work, but he made shots when he got to his spots. Good shooters will do that."
The L-Cats host Sauk Prairie on Saturday at noon in a nonconference game.