COLUMBUS — Freshman forward Addie Ninneman scored the game’s lone goal in the 54th minute as the Lake Mills girls soccer team closed Capitol Conference play with a 1-0 road victory against Columbus on Tuesday, May 24.
Ninneman scored unassisted at the 53:04 mark for the L-Cats (9-4-4, 4-1-2 Capitol), who finish tied for second in the league with Lodi behind unbeaten Sugar River.
Lake Mills goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped six shots. Columbus keeper Kayla Hunt made seven saves.
“This was another tough conference battle for us again,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “Both teams played with energy and passion and we struggled to get past their back line a bit. I thought our girls did a great job not giving up and sticking together to find the game winner.
“We talked a bit at half about honoring all of the hard work we’ve put in from the entire year by breaking the tie, and securing the win.
“I’m very happy for Addie, who hit a brilliant top shelf goal, and I’m thrilled for our team earning its ninth shutout of the season. This one was very well earned. We’re excited, and we’re ready for the postseason run.”
Lake Mills is the No. 7 seed in its WIAA Division 3 playoff bracket and will host 10th-seeded Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T in a regional semifinal on Thursday, June 2, at 7 p.m.