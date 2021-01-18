LAKE MILLS — Another triple dual, another sweep for the Pirates.

Waterloo’s wrestlers posted wins over Sugar River (57-12), Lake Mills (60-9) and Lakeside Lutheran (52-22) in a triple dual on Friday at LLHS.

Lake Mills senior Charlie Cassady pinned Waterloo's Dylan Bostwick in the 170-pound match while Jordan Tindell (182 pounds) won by decision, 9-4, against Reynol Limon.

Lakeside's Riley Schmidt (138 pounds) and Christian Schmidt (170 pounds) earned had pin victories versus the Pirates. Austin Haley (220) was a major decision victor, 14-3, against Max Besl.

WATERLOO 60, LAKE MILLS 9

106 — Fernando Carillo (W) received forfeit

113 — Double Forfeit

120 — Double Forfeit

126 — Juan Alonso (W) received forfeit

132 — Jonathan Aguero (W) received forfeit

138 — Jacob Soter (W) received forfeit

145 — Kyle Fugate (W) received forfeit

152 — Trevor Firari (W) received forfeit

160 — Max Schneider (W) received forfeit

170 — Charlie Cassady (LM) pinned Dylan Bostwick (W)

182 — Jordan Tindell (LM) dec. Reynol Limon (W) 9-4

195 — Francisco Moreno (W) received forfeit

220 — Max Besl (W) received forfeit

285 — Gavin Wright (W) pinned Tyler Theder (LM)

WATERLOO 52, LAKESIDE 22

106 — Fernando Carillo (W) received forfeit

113 — Double Forfeit

120 — Dane McIlvain (LL) received forfeit

126 — Juan Alonso (W) pinned Noah Weidner (LL)

132 — Jonathan Aguero (W) major dec. Sam Schmidt (LL) 12-3

138 — Riley Schmidt (LL) pinned Jacob Soter (W)

145 — Kyle Fugate (W) pinned Elijah Grow (LL)

152 — Trevor Firari (W) pinned Isaac Winters (LL)

160 — Max Schneider (W) pinned Crandon Dwyer (LL)

170 — Christian Schmidt (LL) pinned Dylan Bostwick (W)

182 — Reynol Limon (W) received forfeit

195 — Francisco Moreno (W) received forfeit

220 — Austin Haley (LL) major dec. Max Besl (W) 14-3

285 — Gavin Wright (W) received forfeit

