LAKE MILLS — Another triple dual, another sweep for the Pirates.
Waterloo’s wrestlers posted wins over Sugar River (57-12), Lake Mills (60-9) and Lakeside Lutheran (52-22) in a triple dual on Friday at LLHS.
Lake Mills senior Charlie Cassady pinned Waterloo's Dylan Bostwick in the 170-pound match while Jordan Tindell (182 pounds) won by decision, 9-4, against Reynol Limon.
Lakeside's Riley Schmidt (138 pounds) and Christian Schmidt (170 pounds) earned had pin victories versus the Pirates. Austin Haley (220) was a major decision victor, 14-3, against Max Besl.
WATERLOO 60, LAKE MILLS 9
106 — Fernando Carillo (W) received forfeit
113 — Double Forfeit
120 — Double Forfeit
126 — Juan Alonso (W) received forfeit
132 — Jonathan Aguero (W) received forfeit
138 — Jacob Soter (W) received forfeit
145 — Kyle Fugate (W) received forfeit
152 — Trevor Firari (W) received forfeit
160 — Max Schneider (W) received forfeit
170 — Charlie Cassady (LM) pinned Dylan Bostwick (W)
182 — Jordan Tindell (LM) dec. Reynol Limon (W) 9-4
195 — Francisco Moreno (W) received forfeit
220 — Max Besl (W) received forfeit
285 — Gavin Wright (W) pinned Tyler Theder (LM)
WATERLOO 52, LAKESIDE 22
106 — Fernando Carillo (W) received forfeit
113 — Double Forfeit
120 — Dane McIlvain (LL) received forfeit
126 — Juan Alonso (W) pinned Noah Weidner (LL)
132 — Jonathan Aguero (W) major dec. Sam Schmidt (LL) 12-3
138 — Riley Schmidt (LL) pinned Jacob Soter (W)
145 — Kyle Fugate (W) pinned Elijah Grow (LL)
152 — Trevor Firari (W) pinned Isaac Winters (LL)
160 — Max Schneider (W) pinned Crandon Dwyer (LL)
170 — Christian Schmidt (LL) pinned Dylan Bostwick (W)
182 — Reynol Limon (W) received forfeit
195 — Francisco Moreno (W) received forfeit
220 — Austin Haley (LL) major dec. Max Besl (W) 14-3
285 — Gavin Wright (W) received forfeit
