Isaac Sandoval hit the game-winner in the 76th minute as Wisconsin Dells topped the host Lake Mills boys soccer team 3-1 in a Capitol Conference game on Tuesday.
The Chiefs’ Jacob Rogers opened the scoring with an unassisted goal in the eighth minute.
L-Cat senior Brayden Ciesiolka equalized in the 61st minute unassisted. Sandoval made it 2-1 at the 75:26 mark unassisted, adding a goal two minutes later for the final margin.
Lake Mills is now 12-2-1 overall and 4-2-0 in the league while Wisconsin Dells is 10-1-0 overall and 6-1-0 in league games, currently sitting in second place a game in the loss column behind Sugar River
“This loss hurt,” Lake Mills boys soccer coach Joshua Vinluan said. “The boys wanted this one real bad and we were straight unlucky. It was a very evenly matched game for 70 minutes. We are hoping to see them again in the big tourney.”
Freshman Cale Bower and sophomore Curtis Galstad combined to make eight saves for the L-Cats, who travel to play Luther Prep on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
WISCONSIN DELLS 3, LAKE MILLS 1
Wi. Dells 1 2 — 3
Lake Mills 0 1 — 1
First half: WD — Rogers, 7:07.
Second half: LM — Ciesiolka, 60:45; WD — Sandoval, 75:26; WD — Sandoval, 77:44.
Shots on goal: WD 10, LM 11.
Saves: WD (Vargas) 7, LM (Bower, Galstad) 8.