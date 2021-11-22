JACKSON – Senior guard Alexa Schwalenberg scored 23 points as Kettle Moraine Lutheran topped the visiting Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team 51-31 in a nonconference game on Friday.
The Warriors (1-1) trailed 22-21 at halftime but managed just 10 second-half points. Senior forward Lily Schuetz scored 11 points and junior guard Marin Riesen chipped in nine for the Warriors, who led for almost the entirety of the first period.
KML (1-0) took charge early in the second stanza, hitting a pair of early 3s after turnovers to extend the lead while grabbing momentum for good.
Schwalenberg hit three of her five 3-pointers after halftime and was the only Charger to score more than six points.
“They move the ball well and shoot well from the outside,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “I definitely was happy with our energy and enthusiasm. We came to compete and we did that well in the first half.
“Lily Schuetz did a nice job rebounding and getting to the free throw line. Marin Riesen had a nice performance, nailing some shots early on. We’ll regroup, look at some film and get back after it on Monday.”
KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 51,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 31
Lakeside 21 10 – 31
KML 22 29 — 51
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-ftm pts) – Shadoski 1 2-4 5, Schuetz 4 3-4 11, Heckmann 1 0-0 3, Riesen 4 0-0 9, DeGalley 0 1-3 1, Stein 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 6-11 31.
Kettle Moraine Lutheran – Depies 2 0-0 4, Meinert 1 0-0 3, T. Schwalenberg 3 0-0 6, Conrad 2 0-0 4, A. Schwalenberg 8 2-2 23, Schroeder 2 0-0 5, Cain 1 0-0 2, Murgas-Bennett 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 2-2 51.
Three-point goals: LL (Riesen 1, Shadoski 1, Heckmann 1) 3; KML (A. Schwalenberg 5, Meinert 1, Schroeder 1) 7.
Total fouls: LL 11, KML 11.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 51, MOUNT HOREB 44
MOUNT HOREB — Marin Riesen led all scorers with 21 points as Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team opened the season with a 51-45 nonconference win over Mount Horeb on Tuesday.
Riesen, a junior guard who more than doubled her previous career-high in points, scored 11 in the second half and junior guard Jenna Shadoski poured in all 10 of her points after the break to help the Warriors rally from a 25-19 halftime deficit.
"In the first half, we were feeling through ourselves offensively," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "The way they were playing defense, we had to make adjustments to isolate the ball on the wing and get 1-on-1s. That's one of the things we tried to change in the second half. We tried to get the ball to Marin since she had a hot hand. We played tough defense in the first half."
Shadoski came off the right side with 6 minutes, 50 seconds left to bury a three-pointer, knotting things at 35. With 5:11 left, Riesen nailed a shot from beyond the arc that made it 38-38. The Warriors were down five with 2:01 remaining before Shadoski hit a pair of free throws and sunk a 3 from the top to make it 45 all with 1:30 remaining. On the Vikings' ensuing possession, Riesen came up with a tip that led to a steal and a breakaway layin, scoring the go-ahead bucket with under a minute left. Shadoski then made two more free throws as Lakeside prevailed in come-from-behind fashion.
Grace Vesperman and Rowan Johnson each scored 13 points for Mount Horeb.
Senior forward Lily Schuetz added 12 points for Lakeside.
"I was optimistic about our energy and enthusiasm," Asmus said. "I was worried about how we'd play defensively. Pleasantly surprised we put together a good defensive effort."
LAKESIDE 51, MOUNT HOREB 45
Lakeside 19 32 — 51
Mount Horeb 25 20 — 45
Lakeside (fg ft-ftm tp) — Shadoski 2 4-5 10, Schuetz 5 2-6 12, Heckmann 1 0-0 2, Liddicoat 2 0-0 4, Riesen 8 3-6 21, Stein 1 0-0 2 Totals 19 9-17 51
Mount Horeb (fg ft-ftm tp) — Parker 0 0-2 0, Anderson 3 3-4 9, Burke 1 0-0 2, Elliott 0 0-1 0, Vesperman 6 1-2 13, Johnson 4 4-4 13, Liebfried 2 3-4 7 Totals 16 11-17 44
Three-point goals — LL (Shadoski 2, Riesen 2), MH (Johnson)
Total fouls — LL 12, MH 20