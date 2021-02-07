RICHLAND CENTER — Senior Charlie Cassady placed third in the 170-pound weight class at Saturday's WIAA Division 2 sectional meet as the Lake Mills wrestling team concluded its season.

Cassady (12-1) opened with a 9-3 decision over Darlington/Black Hawk’s Owen Huschitt, then lost a 6-2 decision to Turner’s Cal Ries (11-2) in the semifinals. Cassady won his consolation semifinal by fall over Columbus’ Anthony Goelzer at 1:13 and claimed third place by rule over Huschitt. But Ries lost in the finals and held on to second place by rule over Cassady.

Ben Buchholtz finished 1-3 at 182 pounds and placed sixth. Jordan Tindell went 2-2 with two pins at 195 and placed fifth. Tyler Theder also went 2-2 with two pins and placed fifth at heavyweight.

Lakeside Lutheran senior Riley Schmidt led the Warriors with a fifth place finish at 132. He finished 2-2 with a pair of decisions. Dan McIlvain (120) and Sam Schmidt (138) each finished 0-2.

