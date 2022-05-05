TOWN OF DANE -- Elijah Lee tossed five innings of one-hit ball with seven strikeouts as the Lake Mills baseball team topped host Lodi 6-0 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
Lee, who earned the decision, combined with reliever Andy Carpenter on a two-hitter. Lee allowed just a single in his five frames, walking three, while throwing 56 of his 91 pitches for strikes. Carpenter also gave up only a single, striking out three, in two innings.
"This was a good bounce-back win after losing a tough one to Luther Prep on Tuesday," Lake Mills baseball coach Justin Annen said. "I thought Lee did a nice job keeping Lodi off balance. He had a solid game."
The L-Cat bats came alive in the fourth, when leadoff hitter Cooper Murphy doubled to left to open the frame, took third on a fly out by Caden Belling and scored on a single by Derek Bruce. After Lee walked, Brody Henderson plated a pair with a line shot double to left.
In the fifth, Murphy singled, stole second and crossed home on a base knock by Derek Bruce to make it 4-0 Lake Mills, which is 9-4 overall and 4-3 in conference games.
Carpenter singled and scored on an error in the sixth and Belling walked and scored on a fielder's choice by Lee in the seventh for the final margin.
"We got some timely hitting against Lodi and that's something we haven’t had go our way in the last few games," Annen said. "I was happy with our at bats tonight. We were hitting our pitches. After the three-run inning, I liked how we kept adding runs. We executed and kept the pressure on Lodi.
"Defense was very solid as we made the routine play and had a couple nice web gems to earn the shutout."
Blue Devils starter Matt Lincicum took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out five with two walks.
LAKE MILLS 6,
LODI 0
Lake Mills 000 311 1 -- 6 8 2
Lodi 000 000 0 -- 0 2 3
Leading hitters -- LM: Murphy 2x4 (2B), De. Bruce 2x3, Henderson (2B).