WVCA WVCA volleyball: Four area athletes receive all-state honors Nov 22, 2021 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lake Mills senior setter/right side hitter Sydney Lewellin was a second-team selection in Division 2 in recently held Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association all-state voting.Lewellin totaled 765 assists, averaging 7.7 assists a set, while contributing 283 digs, 48 total blocks, 49 aces and 100 kills.Honorable mention selections in D2 included Lake Mills senior outside hitter Katie Borchert, Lakeside Lutheran senior middle Ella DeNoyer and senior outside hitter/right side hitter Lily Schuetz.Borchert finished the year with 387 kills, an average of 3.7 per set, while chipping in 285 digs, 39 total blocks and 43 aces.DeNoyer amassed 281 kills, averaging 2.7 per set, 118 total blocks, 54 aces and 89 digs.Schuetz produced 343 kills, good for 3.3 per set, along with 55 aces, 30 total blocks and 229 digs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Market sold to Hometown Grocers Jefferson County outlines potential plans for Miljala Channel project to Lake Mills Town Board Capitol Conference soccer: L-Cats' Jailen Ortega voted co-player of the year Eileen C. (Weigel) Behling Letter to the editor: We are fortunate to have public schools Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!