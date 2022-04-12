Addie Ninneman scored four goals and Ava Schmidt and Kaci Everson both notched hat tricks as the Lake Mills girls soccer team routed visiting Janesville Parker 10-0 in a nonconference game on Monday, April 11.
The L-Cats (3-0-1) scored seven first-half goals. Schmidt scored in the 7th, 18th and 58th minutes. Addie Ninneman found the back of the net in the 10th, 32nd, 34th and 55th minutes while Everson had goals in the 14th, 30th and 58th minutes. Josy Cefalu had a pair of assists and Olivia Karlen was also credited with an assist.
Lake Mills goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped three shots to earn the win.
“Another great showing from our young squad,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “We really had outstanding flashes when connecting, and some great finishes throughout the night. We are gaining confidence in our driven shots at practice, and we’re happy it’s paying off under the lights on game nights.
“We look to continue to improve, as we move into our conference games. I thought Josy Cefalu, Olivia Klubertanz and Payton Kelly did a great job controlling the middle for us tonight, and our forwards erupted up top because of it. Our defense did a great job with our shape again under the direction of our keeper.”
LAKE MILLS 10, JANESVILLE PARKER 0
Parker 0 0 — 0
Lake Mills 7 3 — 10
First half: LM — Schmidt, 6:42; A. Ninneman, 9:31; Everson (Cefalu) 13:56; Schmidt (Cefalu) 17:27; Everson (Karlen), 29:17; A. Ninneman, 31:53; A. Ninneman, 33:57.
Second half: LM — A. Ninneman, 54:29; Everson, 57:02; Schmidt, 57:46.