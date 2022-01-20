WATERTOWN — Winning a regular-season conference championship is never easy. Far from it.
This young, new-look L-Cats team has been pushed numerous times during the first half of the Capitol North season. Every time, they have been up to the test.
The Lake Mills girls basketball team withstood 34 points from senior forward Grace Schmidt and held off Luther Prep, 75-67, in overtime at LPS on Thursday, Jan. 20.
“This feels really good and is huge win for us,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “Luther Prep came to play tonight and played really well.
“We’re only halfway through the conference season, so we’re not celebrating by any means. A conference championship is the goal, but that’s not easy as we’ve found out with these last few close games. This young group has found a way to win them though.”
The Phoenix (7-5, 3-2 Capitol) rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final 6 minutes, 30 seconds of regulation. Junior guard Audrey deBoer hit the game-tying 3-pointer with five seconds left in regulation. The L-Cats (12-3, 5-0) didn’t get a shot off after calling timeout at halfcourt with a second left.
Sophomore guard Emily Wollin totaled a team-leading 25 points for Lake Mills, scoring six points in the extra session. Sophomore wing Taylor Wollin added 16, including eight in overtime. Junior forward Bella Pitta chipped in 13 and junior guard Jenna Hosey finished with nine as the L-Cats won their eighth straight game overall and 13th consecutive in league play.
“Bella played well defensively and made Grace Schmidt work for everything she got,” Siska said. “We made Schmidt work for everything she got. Bella got a minute and a half rest late in regulation when she got her fourth foul and that was it.
“Emily and Taylor made a lot of plays scoring the ball tonight. Our pressure was good for the most part and we forced turnovers. We also hit some free throws down the stretch. We were able to stick layups and attack the paint in overtime.
“Grace Schmidt played a great game tonight. LPS hit some big shots down the stretch, especially the final one. We weren’t over helping and we were fine giving up a layup in that situation. Instead, we decided to double down and gave up a 3. We’re young and we have to understand late-game adjustments.”
The L-Cats, who have had three conference victories come down to the wire dating back to a Jan. 9 one-point win over Lakeside Lutheran, used a 14-2 run late in the first half to go up by nine at the break. Sophia Guerrero hit back-to-back 3s to cap the spurt. Taylor Wollin hit a layup to open the second-half scoring before six straight Phoenix points. Schmidt hit a 3 midway through the second period to make it 55-49 in favor of the L-Cats.
Schmidt added eight rebounds, five assists for the Phoenix. Taylor Zellmer contributed 13 points and eight rebounds while deBoer notched eight points and four rebounds.
The L-Cats host Belmont on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 75,
LUTHER PREP 67 (OT)
Lake Mills 37 23 15 — 75
Luther Prep 28 32 7 — 67
Lake Mills (fg ft-ftm pts) — E. Wollin 7 10-17 25, Hosey 3 1-2 9, Burling 1 3-5 5, Guerrero 2 1-2 7, T. Wollin 7 2-5 16, Pitta 5 3-4 13. Totals 25 20-25 75.
Luther Prep — deBoer 3 1-3 8, Wendorff 1 3-4 6, Kieselhorst 0 1-2 1, Fitzsimmons 1 3-4 5, Schmidt 12 9-12 34, Zellmer 6 0-0 13. Totals 23 17-25 67.
3-point goals — LM (Hosey 2, Guerrero 2, E. Wollin 1) 5; LP (deBoer 1, Wendorff 1, Schmidt 1, Zellmer 1) 4.
Total fouls — LM 20, LP 25
Fouled out — LM T. Wollin; LP Wendorff, Kieselhorst, Chaillier