AVALON — Jefferson and Lakeside Lutheran tied for first place with scores of 192 at Wednesday’s Rock Valley girls golf mini meet held at Prairie Woods Golf Course.
The Eagles’ Payton Schmidt claimed medalist honors with a four-over-par round of 40. Schmidt drove the downhill, downwind 305-yard par-4 first hole, nearly making an eagle. After consecutive bogies at the par-5 second and par-3 third, Schmidt four pars in the final six holes of the front nine to post the low round of the day by five strokes.
For Lakeside, Ava Heckmann shot 46 despite carding a 10 on the par-5 second hole. Breezy Roman also shot 46 while Lauren Lostetter (48) and Brooke Parkhurst (52) round out the team’s tally.
Team scores: Jefferson 192, Lakeside Lutheran 192, East Troy 197, Beloit Turner 209, McFarland 217, Clinton 227, Edgerton 233, Cambridge 239, Evansville 251.