HARTLAND — Lakeside Lutheran jumped out to an early lead en route to topping host Lake Country Lutheran 4-0 in a nonconference softball game on Wednesday, May 4.
The Warriors (9-3) put up two runs in both the first and second innings to back starter Kieghtan Rank, who threw five innings of four-hit ball with three strikeouts, one walk to earn the victory. Grace Cook then pitched two no-hit innings with one strikeout.
Nora Statz plated Jenna Shadoski and Abby Meis with a no-out single to center in the Lakeside first. With two outs in the second, Meis singled and Statz doubled to leave two runners in scoring position for Kendall Lemke, who came through with a two-RBI single to left.
Chloe Berg, Statz and Meis had three hits apiece for Lakeside. Shadoski and Greta Pingel each had two-hit games.
“Our pitchers both threw well and we got good contact early from the top of the lineup to get a nice win,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 4, LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 0
Lakeside 220 000 0 — 4 14 2
LCL 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
Leading hitters — LL: Shadoski 2x4, Meis 3x5, Statz 3x4 (2B), Berg 3x4, Pingel 2x3; LCL: Johnson 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Rank W; 5-4-0-0-3-1, Cook 2-0-0-0-1-1; LCL: Wehmeier L; 7-14-4-4-3-0.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
POYNETTE — Brooke Steinhorst hit two three-run home runs and Poynette defeated the visiting Lakeside Lutheran softball team 14-4 in five innings in a Capitol North game on Tuesday, May 3.
Steinhorst hit a shot to center with no out in the first and sent another ball over the centerfield fence in the fifth with one out to enact the 10-run rule.
Chloe Berg hit a solo home run to left in the Lakeside second and Nora Statz’s three-run homer to center with two down in the third cut the Warriors’ deficit to 5-4.
Poynette’s Morgan Gunderson hit a two-run homer in the fourth and the conference-co-leading Pumas plated two more runs via error in the frame to go up 9-4.
The Pumas’ Holly Lowenberg struck out eight and gave up four earned runs on three hits in five innings to pick up the decision.
Lakeside starter Grace Cook allowed four earned on six hits in 2/3 of an inning to take the loss. Reliever Kieghtan Rank surrendered four earned on eight hits with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings for the Warriors (8-3, 4-3 Capitol North).
POYNETTE 14, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 4 (5)
Lakeside 013 00 — 4 3 7
Poynette 500 45 — 14 14 0
Leading hitters — LL: Statz (HR), Berg (HR); P: Meister 2x4, Gunderson 2x4 (HR), Steinhorst 2x4 (2 HR), Lowenberg 2x3, Gavinski 2x3 (2B), Ripp 2x2.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Cook L; 0.2-6-5-4-0-0, Rank 3.2-8-9-4-3-1; P: Lowenberg W; 5-3-4-4-8-1.