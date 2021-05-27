SPRING GREEN — Five different players scored as the Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team earned a 7-0 nonconference victory over host River Valley on Monday.
Lily Schuetz scored two of the Warriors' first three goals, finding the back of the net in the seventh and 18th minute.
Olivia Ibeling (17th minute) and Mia Murray (37th minute) also scored in the first half for Lakeside (6-5-1).
Claudia Stuebs netted the first goal out of halftime in the 50th minute. Emily Meiller and Ava Heckmann scored in the 59th and 75th minutes, respectively.
Lakeside hosts Luther Prep tonight at 6:45 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 7, RIVER VALLEY 0
Lakeside 4 3 — 7
River Valley 0 0 — 0
First half — LL: Schuetz, 7:00; Ibeling (Schuetz), 17:00; Schuetz (Nommensen), 18:00; Murray (Ibeling), 37:00.
Second half — LL: Stuebs, 50:00; Meiller (Murray), 59:00; Heckmann, 75:00.
Saves: LL 1; RV 13. Shots on goal: LL 29; RV 1.